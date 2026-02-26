RETURNS TO PARSONS GREEN WITH A FRESH NEW LOOK

Aragon House is officially open following a transformative glow up, revealing a fresh new take on the Parsons Green favourite. With its ground floor bar and first-floor dining space tastefully revamped, the property with rooms promises a polished yet welcoming spot for elegant, seasonal dining with standout drinks, stylish interiors and a collection of boutique bedrooms above.

At the heart of the kitchen is a menu focused on elevated, ingredient-led dishes which champion seasonality. Evolving regularly to reflect the best available produce, the all-day menu offers refined classics where the provenance of ingredients shines through. From Mersea Rock oysters served with a spicy margarita granita; and Grapefruit-cured trout with pickled fennel; to a short rib beef crumpet with an English pecorino, each dish is led by flavour and designed to share.

Elevated mains include a Smoked haddock and King prawn pie; Sautéed leek, hot honey and Taleggio ravioli; and a choice of Rib-eye or Sirloin steak, supplied from master butcher, Godfrey’s, a long-established London supplier known for exceptional quality. When it comes to puds, the classics shine through with Sticky toffee pudding; zesty Lemon tart; and a selection of British cheeses, including Cashell Blue and a Davidstow cheddar.

Sundays centre around a traditional roast, with a choice of premium cuts including beef, chicken and pork belly, all served with an abundance of crispy roasties, double-egg Yorkshire puddings and plenty of gravy.

Behind the bar, wine leads the way with an expertly curated list of premium bottles from across the globe, including a cellar list of new and old-world favourites, including Château Batailley Pauillac and Pulenta Estate XIX Cabernet. For celebrations, there is also a selection of large format bottles, including a Lady A, Château La Coste – Methuselah, plus magnums of Nyetimber Classic Cuvée and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. House cocktails include the Ultimate Bloody Mary topped with oyster, bacon and olive, while beer drinkers are covered with a vast selection including new Hawkstone Black on tap.

Design-led, the refurbishment puts dining front and centre. Upstairs, a light-filled dining room overlooking Parsons Green sets the scene for long lunches and celebratory dinners, while on the ground floor, the expanded central bar offers a more relaxed atmosphere for casual get-togethers and sharing plates. For late nights and date nights, head downstairs to the stylish Green Room, a basement speakeasy-style bar serving curated cocktails in a mood-lit intimate setting.

Striking the balance between contemporary and cosy, the interiors blend green and teal tones with warm brass detailing, rich wood panelling, statement lighting and plush leather banquettes. The much-loved garden space continues to be open year-round, with a retractable roof and enclosed sides, while summer brings on an oyster shed and magnum rosé service.

Completing the experience, Aragon House offers 15 chic boutique-style bedrooms above the bar and restaurant, thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind and dog-friendly options for those travelling with four-legged friends. Cosy by name and nature, an overnight turns into a must for those visiting from further afield as a city stay with the comforts of home.

Open daily from morning until late, Aragon House is ready to welcome everyone back through its doors for every occasion – whether for drinks with friends, a celebratory meal upstairs or a relaxed Sunday roast with loved ones.

Aragon House

247 New King’s Road, London SW6 4XG – www.aragonhousesw6.com

T: 02077317313 – E: aragonhouse@youngs.co.uk – @aragonhouse

Opening Hours Monday – Friday: 7am – 11:00pm

Saturday: 8am – 12am

Sunday: 8am – 10.30pm

Garden: 9am – 9pm

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