ENJOY THE ESSENCE OF SPAIN AT BAR + BLOCK THIS SUMMER

Discover a taste of Spain without the need to leave the country and head to your nearest London steakhouse, Bar + Block, for its new ‘Inspired by Spain’ menu. Diners can enjoy a selection of tapas that celebrate the flavours and charm of España alongside expertly prepared and impeccably sourced 30-day aged steak and signature cocktails.

Designed to share, gather with friends and loved ones to enjoy classic tapas plates such as Steak Churrasco – a chimichurri sliced rump steak topped with a Pico de Gallo salsa – alongside the likes of Patatas Bravas with a lemon aioli; Jamon Croquettes with Bravas sauce; Padron Peppers; Mini Chorizo; and King Prawn Gambas Pil Pil.

The small plate offering pairs perfectly with Bar + Block’s range of Spanish-inspired tipples – enjoy your tapas with a crisp Verdejo or a traditional Garnacha, two organic wines from Spanish winemakers, Mesta, produced from vineyards in central Castile. Diners can also enjoy a glass or sharing jug of sangria, with Classico, Blanco and Rosa whilst the ‘Inspired by Spain’ cocktails include The Flamenco made with JJ Artisanal vodka, Campari, orange juice, raspberry syrup and soda and The Matador with Courvoisier, lime and yuzu sherbet syrups, orange juice and soda.

The ‘Inspired By Spain’ dishes accompany Bar + Block’s signature grills and steaks. Prepared on site and hand cut to any size, choose from fillet, sirloin or rump with choice of sauce and beef-dripping chips, or opt for a speciality cut from the butcher’s block, including a 16oz Chateaubriand for two, served with asparagus, buttered garlic mushrooms, chunky chips, beer-battered onion rings and a punchy peppercorn sauce.

Bar and Block, a Whitbread brand, photographed by Jamie Lau / Studio Lau

Available at seven locations across London, the new ‘Inspired by Spain’ tapas menu is served seven days a week, with three plates for £17 (£22 for four plates). The tapas selection can also be enjoyed as part of the bottomless brunch offering or at the bar for those looking for a light bite.

Book your table at www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb – sip, savour, olé!

www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb

T: @barandblock / I: @barandblock / F: barandblock

