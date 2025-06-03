EVERYTHING’S COMING UP ROSÉ AT SKY GARDEN’S PROVENCE WINE DINNER

Raise a glass to the start of summer with an evening of world-class rosé wine, exquisite cuisine and sky-high views at Sky Garden’s Provence Wine Dinner on Wednesday, 18th June in the exclusive private dining room of Sky Garden’s Caribbean fine-dining gem, Fenchurch Restaurant.

With just 14 seats available, this intimate evening will showcase the finest of Provence through a specially curated tasting menu paired with exceptional rosés from some of the region’s most prestigious estates – Château d’Esclans and Château Minuty. Led by expert sommeliers and set against the dramatic backdrop of London’s skyline from the 37th floor, it promises to be a truly memorable experience.

The evening begins with a welcome glass of Whispering Angel, served alongside canapés including native oysters, beef tartare, and arancini. Guests will then be taken on a tasting journey through Chef de Cuisine Kerth Gumbs’ five-course tasing menu, with each dish thoughtfully paired to showcase the bright and dry elegance of each rosé.

Expect standout dishes like hand-dived scallops, a crisp sloe gin granita,and tender lamb loin, whilst taking in the breathtaking views of London’s skyline. Following dinner, guests are invited to continue the evening with complimentary access to Sky Garden’s buzzing bar and Live Music Night.

The Best of Provence Rosé Dinner at Sky Garden is priced at £175 per person and includes a glass of Whispering Angel on arrival, light canapés, followed by a five-course tasting menu expertly paired with Provence rosé wines.

Book here: https://skygarden.london/skygarden-provencewinedinner/, or contact restaurants@skygarden.london / 0333 772 0020.

Fenchurch Restaurant

Floor 37, Sky Garden, 1 Sky Garden Walk, London EC3M 8AF

F: @SkyGardenLondon T: @SG_Fenchurch I: sg_skygarden

https://skygarden.london

