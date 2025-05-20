A Sanctuary of Holistic Wellness in the Heart of the Red Sea.

Neyrah Spa at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, offers a transformative wellness experience that harmoniously blends regional traditions with global healing practices. Situated on the pristine Ummahat Islands, this sanctuary invites guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery and regeneration.

Bringing specialised therapists from around the globe, Neyrah Spa retains its local roots in subtle ways, from the enchanting scent of oud that drifts through the rooms, the Moringa Peregrina tree oil sourced from AlUlah, and the intricately patterned doors throughout the building.

A journey guided by the stars

Taking inspiration from the nomadic tribes of Saudi Arabia, who navigated their way across the land and sea using the stars, Neyrah Spa – named from the Arabic for “exceptional enlightenment” – aims to serve as a celestial guide for guests seeking balance and renewal. The spa’s seamless design reflects this ethos, with architectural elements that connect the interiors to the natural landscape.

Rooted in the soul of the Arabian Peninsula, Neyrah Spa emerges as a sanctuary for ritual, restoration and harmony. Drawing on the region’s rich natural bounty, the spa incorporates precious minerals, therapeutic sea ingredients such as marine algae body wraps, luxurious oils and native scents into treatments.

Holistic treatments rooted in regional traditions

Offering a diverse range of treatments that incorporate locally sourced ingredients, guests can indulge in body scrubs, wraps, facials, and couples massages, each designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing. Bespoke treatments take a holistic approach, by encouraging guests to reflect on the past, live in the present and step into the future with clarity and energy.

Signature treatments integrate therapeutic sea elements—marine algae body wraps, desert mineral scrubs, and aromatic rituals—each crafted to mirror the cycles of nature and the inner journey of the guest.

Architecture and Alchemy

Drawing from Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural tapestry, Neyrah Spa features five sea-facing treatment suites and three open-air cabins that bring guests closer to nature, providing a serene setting where the gentle sound of the ocean enhances the therapeutic experience. Inside, the design pays homage to the region’s artisanal heritage: doors carved with desert patterns, oils extracted from AlUla’s Moringa Peregrina tree, and textures that echo the shifting sands and sacred geometry of the Peninsula.

Sensorial Journeys and Sacred Rituals

Wellness at Neyrah is deeply personal. Every treatment is bespoke – designed as a progression from reflection to clarity. Couples may indulge in mirrored rituals that foster connection, while solo travellers are encouraged to rediscover their rhythm through guided meditations and energy-balancing therapies.

Partnerships with local brands such as Alula Peregrina, as well as Hydrafacial, a brand where skincare meets technology, and Voya keep Neyrah Spa at the forefront of cutting edge tech, whilst retaining its roots in Saudi Arabia.

A Holistic Haven: Beyond the Spa

Neyrah’s philosophy extends far beyond the treatment room. Daily rituals include sunrise and lunar yoga in private pavilions, sound healing attuned to desert frequencies, and meditation sessions that restore inner stillness.

The spa also features a traditional hammam, vitality and lap pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, offering a comprehensive and integrated approach to wellness.

Further information and bookings at: nujumareserve.com

Like this: Like Loading...