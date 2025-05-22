SUMMER SIZZLES AT THE BRUSH EAST LONDON GRAND CAFÉ

Summer has officially landed at The Brush East London Grand Café, and it’s bringing BBQ sizzle and spritz sparkle in equal measure. Teaming up with cult outdoor grill brand Big Green Egg and celebrated French aperitif Lillet, The Brush is firing up its sun-drenched terrace for a season of sizzling feasts and stylish sundowners.

A Sizzling Summer with Big Green Egg

Launching 28th May and running Wednesday to Saturday from May through August, weather dependent – expect the irresistible scent of open-fire cooking as the chefs serve up flame-kissed plates like Jerk Pork Chop served with sweet pineapple salsa and tamarind ketchup, Brat’dogs loaded with toppings, and Grilled Sugpos with chimichurri and charred corn ribs – all cooked to perfection on a Big Green Egg.

Spritz with Signature Lillet Cocktails

Adding to its timeless European café culture, The Brush has also partnered with celebrated French aperitif Lillet to craft a refreshing cocktail menu designed for warm evenings and after-work catch-ups. From the floral notes of Lillet Rosé to the citrusy sparkle of Lillet Blanc, guests can enjoy summery spritzes such as Sunset, Limoncello and Wildflower.

Fresh Flavours, Bold Sips and Seasonal Twists

Beyond the spritz, sits The Brush’s new cocktail menu packed with inventive creations and seasonal flavours. Highlights include the To-martini — a savoury twist with Japanese vine tomato and Manzanilla sherry — and the smoky, fruity Tropicana, blending Havana Spiced Rum with Ardbeg 10-year-old and lacto-fermented mango.

The suntrap terrace is also launching a fresh new menu, The Pour, with an eclectic wine offering that pairs perfectly with an array of seasonal small plates, instantly transporting diners to the bustling streets of Europe. Enjoy Buttermilk Chicken Sliders; Salt Beef Scotch Egg with truffle parmesan or opt for one of the many fresh flatbreads topped with summery and vibrant ingredients.

Whether you’re booking in for a weekend BBQ, sipping spritzes with friends, or catching golden hour with a cocktail in hand, The Brush East London Grand Café is your go-to terrace destination this summer.

The Brush East London Grand Café

84-86 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3JL

Tel: 020 7846 7151

www.thebrushhoxton.co.uk

