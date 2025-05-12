Experience the ultimate family getaway with ‘The Family Escape’ package at The St. Regis Red Sea Resort, located on the pristine Ummahat Island off the coast of Saudi Arabia. This luxurious package invites you and your loved ones to unwind in a private paradise, accessible only by chartered boat or seaplane. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and vibrant coral reefs, the resort features 90 spacious beachfront and overwater villas, each with a private pool.

This family offer is designed to blend luxury with adventure to keep the whole family happy by including: Daily Breakfast for Two Adults & Two Children (12 years and under): Start each day with a fresh breakfast, included in your stay.

Complimentary Kids’ Meal: Enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner for children dining with a paying adult from the kids’ menu.

Movie Nights Under the Stars: Watching family favourites under the stars.

Creative Arts and Crafts: Little ones can let their imaginations run wild with a selection of activities.

Nature & Marine Discovery Experiences: Curiosity and wonder with immersive nature and marine adventures around the island’s crystal-clear waters and thriving coral reefs.

Offer Details:

Valid Stay Dates: This offer is available for all booking between March 17, 2025 and January 18, 2026, No minimum stay required

A Dune Villa Beach front, Private pool in The Family Escape package is available from £1480.85 per night

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/ejhxr-the-st-regis-red-sea-resort/overview

