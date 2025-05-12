Hotel Le Fontanelle & La Colonna Restaurant

La Colonna Restaurant: a rich culinary experience in the heart of Chianti.

La Colonna, the restaurant of Hotel Le Fontanelle 5*, led by Chef Francesco Ferrettini, provides traditional Italian cuisine using high-quality, local ingredients. The dining room, overlooking the breathtaking Tuscan hills, is distinguished by an ancient column that gives the restaurant its name and enhances the ambiance with its distinctive charm. It represents a seamless combination of historical significance, artistic elements, and natural beauty.

Castelnuovo Berardenga (SI), Tuscany, 6 May 2025 – Located in the picturesque region of Chianti Classico, La Colonna restaurant at Hotel Le Fontanelle is the cornerstone of the hotel’s 5-star dining experience, which has been welcoming guests since its opening in 2006. It is a place where elegance and authenticity combine, bringing Italian cuisine to life through Chef Francesco Ferrettini’s classical reinterpretation rooted in tradition. The restaurant’s menu reflects the chef’s philosophy, drawing inspiration from the footsteps of our ancestors and cultural heritage, where every dish tells a story of timeless flavors and authentic ingredients.

CREATIVITY AND A LOVE FOR GOOD FOOD: THE PHILOSOPHY OF CHEF FRANCESCO FERRETTINI

The essence of Tuscany is captured in Chef Francesco Ferrettini’s culinary identity. Beginning as a line cook and progressing to head chef, his experiences at Marina di Pietrasanta and Belmond Castello di Casole have shaped his cooking into a blend of modernity, identity, technique, and passion. “Our culinary philosophy focuses on maintaining the tradition of Italian cuisine by offering a variety of regional dishes. Our approach is centered on sourcing the best raw ingredients, working hand-in-hand with our suppliers to select the best local products, while also embracing the exceptional offerings of our peninsula. Additionally, each preparation is a ritual that respects Italian culinary traditions, retracing a history rich of aromas and gestures typical of home cooking, such as the texture of egg pasta sheets or the method of making coffee with a moka pot—a key component for Tiramisù,” says Chef Ferrettini. La Colonna is noted for a menu that combines traditional Italian dishes with creative elements. Each dish represents a connection to the territory and its historic recipes.

THE CULINARY OFFERING AND AROMATIC GARDEN OF HOTEL LE FONTANELLE

The new menu at La Colonna changes with the seasons and focuses on the quality and freshness of the ingredients. The summer 2025 menu showcases new culinary offerings meant to celebrate the true essence of traditional Italian cuisine with modern techniques and refined presentation. A key example is the risotto alla milanese, featuring Ticino Valley Carnaroli rice, San Miniato saffron, and 30-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano. This dish, with its balance and creaminess, embodies the perfect blend of traditional elements with a fresh touch. The garden at Hotel Le Fontanelle, situated centrally on the property, is an important component of the restaurant’s cuisine. Here, numerous varieties of aromatic herbs are grown, ranging from the more common ones—such as thyme, dill, marjoram, and chives—to the more unusual types, such as red sorrel, lovage, and ice plant, all of which are used to enrich dishes with authentic and fresh flavors. The aromatic garden at Hotel Le Fontanelle is also a symbol of the commitment to sustainability, towards a cuisine that celebrates nature and the local terroir.

More than a culinary destination, La Colonna offers a sensory journey through Italy’s authentic flavors, gestures, and representative landscapes that tell its true story. The restaurant, with its seasonal menu, aromatic garden, and vineyard views, embodies a return to our original culture. Under Chef Ferrettini’s guidance, La Colonna restaurant reflects a deep connection to traditional culinary practices that honor the earth. It is a place where time slows down and cuisine becomes an expression of creativity and genuine Italian spirit.

Hotel Le Fontanelle – SP 408 – Km 14.7, Loc Pianella – 53019 Castelnuovo Berardenga (SI) www.fontanellestate.com/en/hotel-le-fontanelle-en

Hotel The Club House – SP 9 di Pievasciata 32 – 53019 Castelnuovo Berardenga (SI) www.fontanellestate.com/en/hotel-the-club-house-en

