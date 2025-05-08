Primrose Hill’s favourite neighbourhood pub, The Engineer, is back – refreshed, revitalised, and ready to welcome locals old and new. Named after former resident, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, this historic pub, dating back to the 1800s, is now serving up an elevated crowd-pleasing menu, great drinks and good pub vibes once more.

Situated in one of London’s prettiest and leafiest enclaves, The Engineer is as versatile as it is charming. With a central bar, first floor dining room, private events space and gorgeous walled garden, it’s a must whether popping in for a pint and snacks, a light lunch, leisurely three course dinner or a bottle of rosé al fresco.

In the kitchen, Head Chef Nino Sadallah brings a brand-new menu showcasing British comfort classics whilst celebrating high-quality, seasonal ingredients. Start with elegant plates like pan-seared scallops with crispy chorizo, Devon crab on toasted brioche and beef tartare with cured egg yolk and sourdough toast. For the main event, enjoy roasted cod with broad beans and pommes anna, pan-roasted duck breast with seasonal beetroot, asparagus and potato rosti chips or a roasted celeriac dish with pak choi and miso som tam dressing – perfect for plant-based diners.

There is also a strong showing from the grill with ribeye, sharing steaks and Dorset lamb striploin while daily specials include a changing pie and a fish of the day. A spring feasting menu offers four courses for £50 with the added option of a glass of champagne for £10 and is perfect for a special dining occasion with family and friends.

Sundays are something special at The Engineer. The showstopping 16oz sharing Chateaubriand takes centre stage and is served with Yorkshire pudding, thyme-roasted potatoes, buttered savoy cabbage, roasted root vegetables and rich gravy. Other roasts include aged sirloin of beef, British half roast chicken and a walnut roast, all with full trimmings.

Behind the bar, cocktails range from classics like the Negroni and Old Fashioned through to a more playful pours such as the Smoked Pineapple Mezcalita – a smoky, spicy twist made with Havana Cuban Spiced rum, Del Maguey Puebla Mezcal, pineapple, tabasco and crushed chillies. The summer spritz line-up includes Peach & Pineapple and Pink Grapefruit options alongside a selection of craft ales, beers, ciders and low and no-alcohol drinks.

The wine list boasts over 40 varietals by the glass – from a Sauvignon to a Sancerre to rosés like Whispering Angel and Minuty. Big names such as Barolo and Louis Jadot ‘s Chassagne Montrachet also feature by the bottle.

Design-wise, The Engineer seamlessly blends timeless pub character with contemporary flair. The ground floor bar is the heart of the space with seating wrapping around all sides and flowing into a gorgeous walled garden. Inside, the cosy Snug offers an intimate setting for up to 20 standing or 10 seated, while the dining area, complete with striking artwork and elegant furnishings, comfortably seats 24 guests. Upstairs, the Brunel dining room is bathed in natural light with large windows overlooking Primrose Hill and is available for private hire (38 seated, 60 standing).

With its distinctive style, standout menu and inviting spaces, The Engineer is set to reclaim its place as one of North West London’s finest pubs. Expect a warm welcome, thoughtful details and food and drink you’ll keep coming back for.

To mark the re-opening, The Engineer is offering a three-course tasting menu for £36pp, available Monday – Friday till the 20th May. The menu features some of the standout dishes from their main offering including Beef Tatare, The Engineer Pie of the Day and Dark Rum Sticky Toffee Pudding.

The Engineer

65 Gloucester Ave, Greater, London NW1 8JH

https://www.theengineerprimrosehill.co.uk/ @theengineerpub

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday 12:00 – 23:00 Friday – Saturday 12:00 – 00:00

