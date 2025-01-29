KIN Restaurant

London’s latest exclusively plant-based restaurant, KIN in Fitzrovia is a must visit this Veganuary (and beyond). Celebrating the natural beauty of vegetables, Executive Chef, Shayan Shams has created a creative menu of bold, flavoursome dishes with sustainably sourced ingredients – each thoughtfully prepared to be as inclusive as it is delicious

If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just keen to explore plant-based delights, indulge in a variety of small plates such as silky sweet potato with vegan parmesan; ponzu-roasted cabbage; and crispy broad bean croquettes.  Larger plates include courgette and pistachio spaghetti with burrata and heirloom tomatoes; miso-glazed aubergine; and a cauliflower steak with butter bean purée. 

The KIN brunch is a must with the Weekend Deluxe plate featuring grilled peppers, wild mushrooms, curly kale, tenderstem broccoli, asparagus, crushed avocado sesame cube tofu and vegan hollandaise on sourdough. For vegetarians, replace the tofu with perfectly runny poached eggs.

At the bar, you’ll find a selection of waste-free cocktails alongside a curated range of craft beers and lagers, plus, support animal welfare in style with a bottle of Wild Thing Organic Prosecco. Developed in association with the Born Free Foundation – a donation is made for every bottle sold to directly benefit conservation and support the humane treatment of animals worldwide.

