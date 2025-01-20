WHERE TO EAT OUT THIS JANUARY

Take advantage of a wide range of restaurant offers across the capital. From seriously good set menus to penny-saving lunches; we’ve put together the most delicious dining offers to bag yourself a bargain.

Two-Courses for £18 | Young’s Pubs

Young’s is offering an all-new January set menu, with two courses for just £18 or three courses for just £22. Choose from a selection of warming dishes that utilise seasonal winter produce, from West Country beef, Bedlam Farm heritage squash, Lincolnshire Brussel tops and South Coast mussels. It’s the perfect way to kick-off the New Year, the ideal excuse to visit your local Young’s pub and try more of the menu at an exclusive January price-point.

⭐ Two courses for £18 or three courses for £22

⏰ Available weekdays from 6th – 31st January

📍Young’s Pubs locations across the city

www.youngs.co.uk

Set Menu for £19.50 | Sticks′n′Sushi

Kickstart the New Year with a meal know you’ll love at Sticks′n′Sushi. Launching two delicious set menus for just £19.50 each, take your pick from the new Sticks set menu including miso soup, sushi rice and five signature sticks from the grill. Or the Sea featuring seaweed salad, edamame and soy-cured salmon with pickled red onion, avocado, cucumber and coriander served with Goma.

⭐️ Sticks Set Menu for £19.50 | Sea Set Menu for £19.50

⏰ Available all day until 31st January

📍Sticks’n’Sushi at various locations across the city and in Oxford and Cambridge

www.sticksnsushi.com/gb/en/

Set Lunch for £27 | Kitchen at Holmes

Designed for diners looking for a business lunch destination, Kitchen at Holmes’ new Corporate Set Lunch Menu provides delicious dishes and quick Mediterranean bites, with a main, dessert, side, plus tea and coffee for £27. On the menu, enjoy quick lunch bites including courgette spaghetti with smoked ricotta and pistachio and basil pesto; fried octopus bun with Tabasco and lime mayo; and whole plaice. End the meal in sweet style with a tiramisu or yuzu, almond and passionfruit log.

⭐️ Corporate Set Lunch Menu for £27

⏰ Available from 13th January

📍 Kitchen at Holmes, 108 Baker St, London, W1U 6LJ

Five Courses for £50 Lunch & Dinner | Theo Randall at The InterContinental

For an authentic taste of Italian cuisine in the heart of Mayfair, head to Theo Randall at the InterContinental and experience chef Theo’s sensational new Five Course for £50 Menu. Created in to mark the start of InterContinental London Park Lane’s 50th anniversary, enjoy an antipasti, primi, secondi, sorbetto and dolci course, including prosciutto di Parma; fettucine al ragu; torta di mare; and Amalfi lemon tart served with crème fraiche.

⭐️ Five courses, £50

⏰ Available Tuesday – Friday, 12pm -2pm

📍 One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London W1J 7QY

www.theorandall.com

Save £20 on Chef Tasting Menu | Bōkan 37

Enjoy sky-high dining at Bōkan in Canary Wharf with its indulgent five-course tasting menu plus an amuse bouche, accompanied by stunning 360° views of the capital’s iconic landmarks. Originally priced at £79, save £20 throughout January and sample some of Executive Chef Robert Manea’s expertly crafted and picture-perfect dishes, including wild mushrooms risotto; dry-aged ribeye with spicy parsnip and roasted baby carrots; and a chocolate cake with blackcurrant and truffle sorbet. Vegan and vegetarian options also available.

⭐ Five-course Chef Tasting Menu plus amuse bouche for £59, saving £20

⏰ Available 9th January – 6th February

📍Floor 37-39, 40 Marsh Wall, London E14 9TP

www.bokanlondon.co.uk

