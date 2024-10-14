STICKS’N’SUSHI ISLINGTON

Bringing its unique combination of classic and creative sushi and sticks from the grill to the heart of North London for the ﬁrst time, Danish Japanese restaurant group Sticks’n’Sushi, is now open on Islington’s Upper Street.

Coinciding with the opening comes a brand-new menu – unique in style, expect glossy, lifestyle photography throughout, giving a brilliant visual insight to what is to come from the kitchen featuring images of every dish. Sticks, sushi and sashimi can be ordered a la carte, or as beautifully curated set menus.

Start as you mean to go on with the Okazu; a selection of kimchi, poteto sarada potato salad, and kappa chilli cucumber topped with almonds, onion and roasted sesame oil; or the Rice Paper Shake; soy cured salmon with pickled red onion, avocado, cucumber and coriander, served with goma for dipping. The Come For A Swim sharing platter is a ﬁsh lovers dream, with a great hot and cold selection of starters, including Kaki Fry deep fried oysters in a wasabi tartare sauce and a classic Tuna Tartare accompanied by crispy ﬂat bread. All eyes are on the beautifully presented Sashimi deluxe featuring salmon, yellowﬁn tuna, yellowtail kingﬁsh, snow crab daikon roll, hiramasa ceviche and tamago ikura.

For the main event, experience the magic of do-it-yourself sushi with the Temaki Setto, allowing you to unleash your creative side and make your own handrolls from the fresh ingredients provided or take your pick from an array of sushi, sashimi, temaki and maki, as well as vibrant salads.

From the grill, the new Ramu Niku – a lamb stick glazed with garlic butter and soy sesame – and Momo Nanban – fried chicken thigh, perfectly soaked in sweet and sour dashi – join fan favourite sticks including Gindara No Miso – miso-glazed black cod; and Wagyu Yaki – Japanese Wagyu from Kyushu.

Generous set menus are designed to suit varied budgets and tastes; from a beautiful Solo sushi selection for one, to the non-ﬁsh Robust menu, a carnivore’s dream with duck meatballs, beef ﬁlet and beef tataki; and the exclusively plant-based Green My Day.

Leave room for dessert with choices such as Yuzu shortcrust pastry ﬁlled with zesty yuzu curd and topped with light meringue, or the Goma, luscious vanilla crème brûlée decorated with black sesame crumble.

Behind the bar, the restaurant offers an impressive drink selection with a carefully curated list of wines, spirits, Japanese teas, and an extensive sake menu. Creative signature cocktails include Hibiscus Margarita, mixed with mezcal and tequila, Alma Finca, and lemon & hibiscus syrup, or Yuzu Zoo, containing gin, plum wine, and yuzu juice shaken with honey sugar syrup.

Made up of two single-storey buildings, the restaurant follows the recognisable Japanese minimalist design combined with Scandinavian elegance synonymous with the brand.

Two become one with contrasting colour tones that divide the restaurant in two sections, seamlessly reﬂecting the buildings original address. Throughout the expansive open plan dining room, natural furnishings and warm earthy tones of peach and muted greys create and inviting and welcoming atmosphere, embodying the renowned Japanese concept of ‘Omotenashi’ – to wholeheartedly look after every guest. Catch the chefs in action in front of the open plan kitchen, relax in the lounge and bar with cocktails and traditional Japanese sake, or enjoy a spot of alfresco dining while you watch the world go by.

Mata Dozo, North London!

Sticks’n’Sushi Islington, 77-78 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0NU

Monday to Friday 12pm – 10pm, Saturday 12pm – 11pm & Sunday 12pm – 930pm

www.sticksnsushi.com

