NOVITSKA’S SUMMER COLLECTION

ANGEL FOR FASHION PRESENTS: NOVITSKA’S VIBRANT SUMMER COLLECTION

Milan, Italy – June 17th to June 21st, 2024

Angel for Fashion proudly unveils Novitska’s latest vibrant summer collection, a celebration of the spirit of the 70’s and 80’s, the energy of endless youth and freedom, including the vibrant essence of summer nights. Drawing inspiration from icons such as Studio 54, New York Nights, and influential figures like Mick Jagger, Diane von Furstenberg, and Richard Gere, the collection exudes love, passion, and the timeless music of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg. These influences serve as endless creativity for Novitska’s brand and this stunning summer collection.

Novitska’s new summer collection encapsulates the essence of youthfulness, freedom, and boundless innovation. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s commitment to timeless elegance, impeccable craftsmanship, with modern designs. Every garment is designed to evoke joy, confidence, and a sense of celebration, from silk tops and blouses to timeless suits and jumpsuits.

Spring/Summer 2025 introduces vibrant colors, textures, and silhouettes, inviting wearers to embrace life’s precious moments with style and grace. Whether attending a soirée or dancing under the stars, Novitska’s collection offers the perfect ensemble for every occasion.

Join us at Corso Venezia 59, Milan, Italy, from June 17th to 21st, 2024, to experience Novitska’s vibrant summer collection firsthand. Immerse yourself in a world of color, creativity, and unparalleled craftsmanship as we celebrate the artistry of Ukrainian design.

Angel for Fashion is a leading platform dedicated to promoting and supporting Ukrainian talent in the fashion industry. We aim to foster creativity, diversity, and newness within the fashion world by providing a global stage for designers like Novitska.

