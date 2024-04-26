APPLE BUTTER OPENS IN LANGHAM PLACE

Apple Butter is thrilled to announce the grand opening last month of its second site at 4-5 Langham Place, just moments away from the vibrant hub of Oxford Circus. Since opening their first café on Monmouth Street, Seven Dials in January 2020, Apple Butter has become a beloved Instagram-worthy brunch haven known for its perpetual queues down the street.

Diverging from the flagship, this new site will offer an all-day dining experience, showcasing an array of tantalizing lunch options, all prepared with halal ingredients. On the menu are exciting lunch dishes such as Salmon Wasabi Black Rice with crispy crab, edamame beans, cucumber and avocado and Potato Gnocchi with porcini sauce and sundried tomatoes, and sandwiches such as the BBQ Beef with peppers, spring onion, chive sour cream and French fries and the Falafel Sandwich on brioche with mixed leaves, radishes, pickles and tahini dressing. On the side, there will be a selection of small plates such as the Spicy Shrimp Lollipop, Wagyu Beef Hummus with pomegranate, pine nuts and pitta, and Crispy Halloumi Sticks to choose from. To satisfy your sweet tooth, desserts include Karak Chai Crème Brulee with English tea and mixed spices, Baklawa Rolls of filo pastry, pistachio, mascarpone and orange blossom water and the classic Apple Butter Croissant Butter Pudding with custard and pecan nuts.

Fear not, as the cherished all-day brunch that has captured the hearts of loyal diners from near and far will continue to be a focal point, with dishes such as the Truffle Scrambled Egg on brioche with creamed mushrooms and black truffle, Avocado Halloumi Toast on sourdough with beetroot moutabal, halloumi and fennel and Shakshuka, consisting of eggs, peppers, red onion, tomato, feta cheese and pita bread on offer, as well as the famous Apple Butter pancakes with their ever-changing flavour. Alongside, the drinks menu boasts an extensive selection of speciality coffees, jing-premium loose teas, iced teas, smoothies, and mocktails.

The new 75-seat restaurant exudes the same Instagram-worthy charm as its predecessor, boasting cozy yet elegant interiors, including an enchanting apple tree installation planted centre stage for all to see and rustic exposed brick accents.

“Opening our second Apple Butter location marks a milestone moment for us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our unique blend of flavours and hospitality to Langham Place,” says Saleh Alayan, Creative Director of the restaurant. “With the new site, we aim to elevate the dining experience, offering not only our signature brunch favorites but also exciting new lunch and dinner options, all prepared with the same passion and attention to quality that has defined Apple Butter from the beginning. We’re excited to welcome guests into our cozy yet chic space, where they can indulge in delicious food, specialty drinks, and the warm ambiance that has become synonymous with the Apple Butter experience.”

Apple Butter Langham Place looks forward to welcoming diners. As with the Seven Dials site, the restaurant is walk-in basis, and will be open on from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, with opening times extending later into the evening.

