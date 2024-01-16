PHILIPPE MODEL PARIS 

Tremblez bourgeois is spelt in bold red spray paint on a pristine Parisian wall.

Will the bourgeois indeed tremble? Its difficult to say, but the image tells of the city’s unique energy: one that luxuriates in true multiculturalism and electric contrasts over a solid mantle of classicism of the bourgeoisie if you wish.

Philippe Model Paris starts anew today under the creative vision of Tuomas Merikoski, who is Finnish but was adopted by Paris long ago as part of the global creative community that makes the city possibly more varied and pulsating. The same energy Tuomas is injecting into Philippe Model Paris.

Being a founding value for the brand, Paris is the beating heart of this new interpretation of the Philippe Model ethos. An openly inclusive Paris filled with artists, breakdancers, skaters and classy passersby. The way they dress and the pieces they wear express their personality and the language they speak.

It features a postmodern take on classicism, with bold new Big MODEL sneakers to match. Tailoring, shirting, and knitwear unite mens and womenswear in a gender Full Vision. Seemingly ordinary in shape, the items are exaggerated and bold in volume, surfaces, and finishes. A taste for imperfection and some dirt treatments add a zest to life. Materials are precious, but they are not treated in a precious way.

The expression is urban, unfazed, direct, and undiluted, with a tongue-in-cheek twist. The word model recurs in bold capitals as a statement with a lightness of spirit.

Far from being formulaic, the new identity is playful, energetic, and accessible. The collection offers everyone the words and instruments to speak their language and express their unique personality.

 Tremblez bourgeois!

 

Previous ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS
Next Scales Cocktail Bar
Avatar photo
The Bite News Team
klbell
THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: