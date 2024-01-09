Pan Pacific London x Bun House

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon New Afternoon Tea Collection.

From 8th February until 25th March, the luxury hotel Pan Pacific London in the heart of The City is marking Lunar New Year with a brand-new afternoon tea collection created in partnership with the acclaimed Cantonese-style bun specialist, Bun House.

Starting the afternoon tea, guests can indulge in two siu mai baskets. The first boasting a decadent filling of lobster, keltic scallop, and orange trout, while the second includes Sarawak pepper beef and beancurd rolls. But that’s just the enticing start – the best is yet to come.

The excitement of this collaboration unfolds in the scone course, where four exquisite buns redefine traditional expectations. Bun House co-founder and chef Z He, Pan Pacific London’ Executive Chef Fabrice Lasnon and Executive Pastry Chef Francesco Maninno have created a stunning collection featuring Bun House’s signature lamb bun with toasted cumin, chilli and garlic, and an exclusive bamboo shoot filling which are up first, followed by a sweet custard filled bun in the shape of a mandarin, symbolising good luck in Chinese culture, alongside a black-speckled bun brimming with gooey chocolate paying homage to the year of the dragon.

Elevating the grand finale of this extraordinary afternoon tea is Executive Pastry Chef Francesco’s iconic, visually stunning patisserie. There’s a white peach and milk Oolong lantern; a pineapple and Szechuan pepper wonton; a crispy soy and sesame Umami sandwich and matcha and red date iced mochi served over dry ice for added theatre.

Sip on Newby Tea’s Chinese New Year tea, blended exclusively for Pan Pacific London – this robust second flush Assam black tea is imbued with the subtle flavours of almonds for a full-bodied cup with a sweet after taste. Or, for a touch of indulgence, raise a crisp glass of Chinese sparkling wine to the occasion – the hotel offers the largest and most extensive range of Chinese wines in the city, with choices including Great Wall Chateau Sungod Blanc de Blancs 2006.

What’s more, every guest enjoying Pan Pacific London’s Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea and/or visiting Bun House in Chinatown will receive a stamp on their ‘dragon pass’, allowing them to unlock exclusive rewards at each venue, including the chance to win an overnight stay at the Forbes five-star rated hotel.

The Pan Pacific London x Bun House Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea Collection, priced at £68pp, is available in Straits Kitchen from 8th February, seven days a week 12.30pm first booking – 4pm last seating. Book your table now at panpacificlondon.com.

Pan Pacific London

80 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7AB

www.panpacificlondon.com | @panpacificlondon

For more information, visit panpacificlondon.com.

