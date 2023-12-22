Inside the Autumn/Winter 2023 Issue 34

MUSIC ARTIST: BISHOP BRIGGS – BAGGAGE From pre-school karaoke queen to minted pop star, we look in-depth at the multi-genre singer Bishop Briggs’ unique sound, blending folk, pop and electronic music and her journey into the music industry. Page 90

CATWALK REVIEWS – LFW & AFWL AW23 We bring you extensive catwalk reports covering fast-paced runway shows by some of the world’s most creative designers. Find out which designers caught our eye with their Autumn-Winter 2023 collections at London Fashion Week and African Fashion Week London. Page 48

AUTUMN/WINTER 2023 FINE CUISINE & SOPHISTICATED BEVERAGES The Bite Magazine brings you our top recommended restaurants and alcoholic beverages with regular reviews. Check out our head chef profiles on Alex Henderson at The Torridon Hotel’s 1887 restaurant in the Northwest Highlands of Scotland and Rob Mason at The Cottage in the Wood Malvern’s 1919 restaurant in Malvern, Worcestershire. We also dined at ...

SPECIAL DESIGNER: BORA ASKU London-based fashion designer Bora Aksu graces our special designer pages in this issue. We look at his collections over the years at his LFW shows. Discover how the Turkish designer creates his definition of beauty using romantic sensi-bility with raw elegance to develop his collection. Page 18