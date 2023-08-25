release a new song and video today, “Used To Be Young”

Miley’s first new music offering since the release of her critically and commercially acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation which featured her hit single “Flowers” and twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, “Flowers” spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – a personal best for Miley. “Flowers” was #1 on US Pop Radio for 10 weeks and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve the position. “Flowers” has streamed four billion times and was the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. It’s officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

Additionally, “Used To Be Young” arrives just before the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus’ 3x Platinum album Bangerz (September). A benchmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits such as “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” and “Adore You.” In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never seen before photos and the bonus track “23” with Mike WiLL Made-It.

