MILEY CYRUS

release a new song and video today, “Used To Be Young” 

Mileys first new music offering since the release of her critically and commercially acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation which featured her hit single Flowers” and twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, Flowers” spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100  – a personal best for Miley. Flowers” was #1 on US Pop Radio for 10 weeks and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve the position. Flowers” has streamed four billion times and was the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. Its officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

Additionally, Used To Be Young” arrives just before the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus3x Platinum album Bangerz (September). A benchmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits such as Wrecking Ball,” “We Cant Stop,” and Adore You.” In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never seen before photos and the bonus track 23” with Mike WiLL Made-It.

