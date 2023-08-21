ELEVATES GUEST EXPERIENCE WITH AN INNOVATIVE COCKTAIL OFFERING

Led By Head Of Bars, Michele Mariotti, The Cocktail Offering Takes An Innovative Approach To Incorporate Ingredients Sourced From The Gleneagles’ Rolling Hills Of Perthshire

Gleneagles, the revered hotel nestled in the heart of the Ochil Hills in Perthshire, Scotland, has been captivating travellers for nearly a century. Renowned for its unparalleled luxury and impeccable service, coupled with the glorious outdoors and a wealth of countryside pursuits, The Gleneagles hotel promises an unforgettable adventure. And now, with its incredible cocktail offering led by the renowned Head of Bars, Michele Mariotti, Gleneagles has taken its luxury offerings to the next level. The cocktail offering focuses on locality and takes an innovative approach to incorporate ingredients sourced from the Gleneagles’ rolling hills of Perthshire, resulting in a truly unique bar experience. Whether guests choose to visit The American Bar or The Century Bar, they can indulge in the most tantalising and inventive cocktails crafted with the finest ingredients found both locally and within the hotel’s existing ecosystem.

Step into a world of elegance and luxury at Gleneagles’ American Bar. With beautiful decor that playfully evokes the glamour of the 1920s and ‘30s, this bar is an unforgettable experience for both cocktail enthusiasts and novices alike. The walls of the bar exude opulence, wrapped in a unique Scottish heather dyed cashmere, woven exclusively for Gleneagles. The stunning original fireplaces, restored to their former glory, boast lilac marble and custom-made brass mirrors, while vintage glass column wall lights add a touch of old-world charm to the luxurious cashmere panelling. This bar is a visual feast for the senses, transporting you to a world of excitement and elegance. The bar team is passionate about creating imaginative and exciting drinks, as demonstrated by their highly anticipated Book of Berries menu launched in 2022. Inspired by the 20th-century Observer Books, this menu features eighteen cocktails, each dedicated to a single botanical berry sourced from the local area and produced sustainably.

The Book of Berries menu is not only a celebration of the classic cocktail, but also a statement of Gleneagles’ commitment to creativity and sustainability. By using waste and non-prime parts of produce, the bar team has created an extraordinary cocktail menu that showcases the diversity of botanicals and their origins.

The menu’s hero serve is the Juniper Martini. To showcase how the different varieties of juniper can enhance the taste of this ultimate classic, the team partnered with South Loch Distillery in Edinburgh to create three bespoke gins, each using only one botanical – juniper. In addition to the Martini, the Book of Berries menu boasts a range of exciting cocktails, such as Blueberry, which uses Gleneagles’ Garden Café blueberry muffins to create a vodka-based cocktail, and Avocado, which incorporates leftover avocado seeds to create an orgeat, which is then combined with white rum and Amaro to make a Mai Tai-style cocktail. Another standout cocktail is Banana, which uses leftover peels that are caramelised to infuse bourbon, creating the ultimate twist on a classic Old Fashioned.

Gleneagles Hotel’s Century Bar, designed by David Collins Studio, is a masterpiece of artistry and sophistication, inspired by the changing seasons of Scotland. The bar’s elegant interiors feature garnet red as the central theme, with locally sourced accents that pay homage to the country’s rich heritage. By day, the bar is the perfect spot to rendezvous with family and friends over coffee or a bite to eat. By night, the Century Bar transforms into an alluring space where guests can indulge in a glass of champagne or a rare malt whisky from Scotland’s finest collection.

Experience the finest mixology at the Century Bar, where a journey of flavour awaits. The menu features four categories of cocktails, each with its distinct style and essence. From the herbaceous and spirit-driven cocktails of the Glorious Outdoors category; to the decadent cocktails inspired by the roaring twenties in the Glamorous Ballroom section, there’s something to suit all tastes. If you’re looking for something sweet and comforting, the Relaxing Parlour category has you covered. And for those who want refreshing and easy-to-enjoy drinks, the Lively Public House category is a perfect choice. The drinks do not have names, but rather use one adjective and three tasting notes to describe their characteristics. Visit the Century Bar and indulge in a full sensory experience that’s wild, beautiful and uniquely Scottish.

For more information, visit our website or contract reservations at resort.sales@gleneagles.com

