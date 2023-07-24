Najma Lebanon

NEW LEBANESE RESTAURANT POPS-UP AT INTERCONTINENTAL PARK LANE

This summer, an exciting new Lebanese has popped-up at the InterContinental London Park Lane – Najma (meaning ‘star’ in Arabic) Lebanon champions the region’s flavoursome cuisine whilst offering authentic Middle Eastern hospitality, making it a welcome addition to Mayfair’s dining scene.

The menu takes inspiration from Georges Rahme, the acclaimed Lebanese chef based in IHG Hotels and Resorts in Dubai’s Festival City and features a myriad hot and cold mezzeh, signature plates and exquisite desserts. Fresh, flavourful dishes, designed for sharing, are an exercise in contrasts with subtle scents and complex spices.

Expect to be taken on a gastronomic journey that starts with hot and cold mezzeh such as Lamb merguez, Spiced beef with hummus and Labneh. Follow with salads of Taboulleh, Fattouche of Salatit arnabit with golden cauliflower, king prawns, coriander cress, sesame paste sauce and pomegranate seeds.

The main event features sharing platters of mixed seafood and grilled meats as well as signature plates that include Pan-fried seabass with wilted spinach, chilled tomato dakkous and charred lemon; Grilled lemon sole marinated with lemon, chilli and garlic, wilted greens and sumac beurre blanc; and Chargrilled lamb chops with slow-cooked tomatoes and crispy fried potatoes.

Round the menu off with delicious desserts including Maamoul, a butter cookie filled with crème anglaise and pistachio ice cream, a Traditional Osmalieh with rose-infused roasted vermicelli and vanilla Chantilly cream or assorted Baklava.

A set menu generously serving two at £65 comes with four mezzeh, two salads, a mixed grill plater laden with lamb chops, beef kofta, chicken wings and skewers, served with chilli garlic aioli, wild rice and baklava. The drinks list puts the spotlight on zero proof cocktails, beers and wines, with mocktails such as Mango Colada with pineapple, coconut and mango; Paloma with Pentire Seaward, agave, lime juice, grapefruit juice, Fever-Tree soda and sea salt; and Amaretti Sour with Lyre’s amaretti, lemon juice and vegan foamer, running alongside alcohol-free sparkling wine and no and low beer. A selection of Lebanese and international wines will also be available.

Najma Lebanon is now open from Wednesday – Sunday, with bookings available via icparklanedining@ihg.com or +44 (0)20 7409 3131.

Najma Lebanon – One Hamilton Place, Park Ln, London W1J 7QY

