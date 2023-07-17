A Luxurious Oasis at Ibiza Gran Hotel 5* Grand Luxe

Ibiza Gran Hotel 5* Grand Luxe, renowned for its serene Mediterranean luxury, proudly introduces its latest addition to its stunning portfolio of suites, the Gran Suite Dalt Villa. Boasting a lavish 150 m² suite, this exclusive retreat promises a truly exceptional experience for discerning travellers seeking the pinnacle of luxury in the heart of Ibiza.

The Gran Suite Dalt Villa is a haven of indulgence, featuring a spacious bedroom, generous living room, private terrace, and a heated infinity pool. Guests are treated to a range of unparalleled amenities, including a luxury airport transfer in a Bentley or similar vehicle, exclusive access to the Open Spa, and the option to enjoy a dedicated butler service.

What sets the Gran Suite apart is its breath-taking views of the Mediterranean island. Every corner of the suite offers a glimpse of the blue skies, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the excellence and exclusivity of Ibiza Gran Hotel. The 220 m² terrace, complete with a heated infinity pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, provides the perfect vantage point to watch the sunrise or set over the bay, with the picturesque Dalt Vila in the background.

Inside the suite, guests will find exquisite features and amenities designed to enhance their stay. The Gran Suite boasts a king-size bed, two bathrooms with a whirlpool bath, two smart TVs with private Chromecast connection, a large separate dressing room, a state-of-the-art sound system, and a Nespresso coffee machine. The lounge dining room, cocktail bar, and wine cellar offer opportunities for relaxation and entertainment, while the carefully selected custom furniture pieces create a serene Mediterranean ambiance.

The design of the Gran Suite Dalt Villa was inspired by the beauty of Dalt Vila, with its stone walls and charming architecture. The selection of materials, such as Binissalem gray stone, not only adds elegance but also reduces the environmental footprint, promoting sustainable practices. The suite’s interior design incorporates classic pieces, such as the Spanish chair by Ferediccia, along with bespoke furniture, resulting in an exclusive, bright, warm, and elegant atmosphere that resonates with the values of Ibiza Gran Hotel.

What truly distinguishes the Gran Suite within Ibiza’s extensive hospitality offerings is its orientation. The infinity pool, positioned towards the iconic Dalt Vila, combined with the capaciousness of the suite, creates an exceptional atmosphere. The pool itself becomes a focal point, blending seamlessly with the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea. The generosity of the interior spaces further enhances the feeling of freedom, spaciousness, and exclusivity.

Ibiza Gran Hotel, located on the seafront and facing the island’s most luxurious marinas, offers 187 ample suites with unspoiled views of the Bay of Ibiza, Dalt Vila (Ibiza’s old town), and Formentera. The hotel is not only a gateway to the White Island but also a destination in its own right. Its state-of-the-art facilities include revitalizing spas, unique dining destinations, pools, and a glamorous casino, the only one on the island.

Whether seeking a tranquil escape or a vibrant adventure, the Gran Suite Dalt Villa at Ibiza Gran Hotel offers an unparalleled luxury experience that will leave guests with incomparable memories and a deep appreciation for the beauty of Ibiza.

For more information on Ibiza Gran Hotel: https://ibizagranhotel.com/en/

