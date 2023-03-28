IDILIQ Hotels & Resort encourage other hoteliers to follow its transformative charity initiative by donating holidays to those in need.

The IDILIQ Charity Holidays project has already donated 1,000 guests free holiday accommodation and urges the travel industry to act now!

IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce that since 2016 its pioneering IDILIQ Charity Holidays initiative has given over 1,000 guests free holiday accommodation, including children with terminal illnesses and severe disabilities, bereaved families and unpaid carers. A collection of 13 international resorts across Europe and Florida, blending the spectacular service and amenities of a hotel with the comfort and space of home, IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts is now encouraging other hoteliers to follow in its footsteps of this impressive charity work.

Partnering with a variety of charities known for their incredible work in helping families in need, the initiative is designed to make a lasting difference to those who most deserve some respite and escapism. Since its inception, IDILIQ has worked with charities including Dreams Come True, When You Wish Upon A Star and Carers Trust, to name a few.

In 2012, former Army Medic and UK Defence Minister, Dr Liam Fox MP, established Give Us Time, a charity with a mission to help military families. IDILIQ Group was one of the first partners of Give Us Time, offering complimentary holiday accommodation to military personnel suffering with physical injuries and PTSD, and their families. In 2016, the IDILIQ Charity Holidays initiative was expanded to other charity partnerships that support children, and it has been an important and ever-growing project since then.

To this day, IDILIQ Charity Holidays has been a huge success, and the team has proudly worked with over a dozen chosen charity partners, opening the doors of the IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts across Europe and Florida to the most grateful of guests.

Grant Peires, Director of Communications at IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts, comments on how working with these charities can also help with internal staff morale:

“Giving away space in our hotels and resorts has the most marvellous effect on staff morale. The gratitude from these special guests (‘true VIP’s’) is nothing like we have ever experienced before, and a true honour to be a part of. These emotional rewards and tremendous benefits, not to mention the profound difference you can make, is something we’d like to encourage all hoteliers to take part in.”

The Raynor Family are just one of the hundreds of families who have benefited from IDILIQ Charity Holidays. Through IDILIQ’s partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Holiday Fund, the family were able to enjoy an invaluable holiday at Wyndham Costa del Sol in Spain and comment on the positive impact this had during a challenging time:

“We’d like to express our deep and sincere gratitude for providing us with the wonderful opportunity of having a family holiday abroad. Our son faces many hospital admissions and gruelling treatments, so to enjoy a relaxing week away in the sunshine away from the harsh reality of Cystic Fibrosis, was such a welcome respite. Cystic Fibrosis is a debilitating, time-consuming and often isolating illness, so the holiday brought so much joy and was extremely beneficial to him, both physically and psychologically.”

IDILIQ has created a heart-warming video and encourages all industry professionals to watch, share and act now

The business aspirations of IDILIQ Group are dedicated to social responsibility and staff are committed to helping and actively supporting charitable causes wherever possible. To find out more, visit https://idiliqgroup.com/about-idiliq/.

