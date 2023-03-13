A TASTE OF ARGENTINA IN THE NORTH EAST:

GAUCHO ARRIVES IN NEWCASTLE

The UK’s first modern and most loved steak restaurant, Gaucho has opened its doors in Newcastle. Offering 100% carbon neutral beef and Argentinian-inspired plates in a chic and stylish setting, the restaurant, located on the corner of Market Street and Pilgrim Street, is set to step the city’s steak scene up a gear. With a seven-figure investment behind it, Gaucho Newcastle comprises a spacious restaurant, glamourous cocktail bar, and two intimate private dining rooms, perfect for parties and other special occasions.

Seriously Good Steaks

First and foremost a steak restaurant, Gaucho showcases Argentinian flavours throughout its extensive menu, using only 100% carbon neutral beef, as part of the brand’s roadmap to becoming net zero by 2040.

With the menu overseen by Executive Chef Mike Reid, starters include shrimp ceviche with picante rojo, avocado and arepa bread; tuna tiradito with coconut milk dressing, zingy lime and plantain crisp; and empanadas filled with your choice of beef, sweet potato and provolone, or chicken and chorizo.

Gaucho’s impeccably sourced sustainable steaks are the stars of the show. Choose your cut from the day’s top picks brought to your table and talked through by the expert team, with a flavour and texture profile on each provided, as well as chef’s recommendation for the perfect serve. Options include the likes of delicately marbled ribeye; a tender yet succulent sirloin; or super lean fillet. For a flavour sensation, the speciality churrasco steaks see the meat spiral cut and marinated with garlic, parsley and olive oil, whilst the showstopping chateaubriand is perfect for sharing. For those struggling to choose, the Gaucho Sampler provides diners with four different cuts. Each steak is served with your choice of sauce, from firecracker chimichurri and blue cheese through to classic bearnaise and punchy peppercorn.

Other must try mains include a whole grilled seabass served simply with olive oil, lemon and herbs; a marinated pork matambre with Malbec jam; and black truffle stuffed gnocchi with kale and chestnut pesto, sautéed porcini mushrooms, cream and parmesan.

A Global Drinks List

Boasting one of the largest selections of Argentinian wines outside of the country itself, Gaucho’s drinks list has a pour for every palate, featuring an array of white, red, rosé and sparkling wines. If South American wine isn’t your style there are picks from across the globe too, with the option for a guided tasting with one of the expert team members.

Cocktails are truly creative with a list of classic and signature choices showcasing innovative and complex flavour combinations. The Lychee Blush is a must, featuring Tanqueray Gin, lychee, lemon juice and rhubarb, or for a zesty take on a classic, the Citrus Negroni sees Tanqueray TEN mixed with nectarine aperitivo, Campari, lemon juice, sugar syrup and tangerine espuma.

The brand’s sustainable drinks programme promotes biodynamic and organic wines, and all restaurants, including Gaucho Newcastle, operate a zero food-to-landfill policy as well as running on 100% renewable energy.

Elevated Interiors

Located within a timeless Grade II listed building in the heart of the city, the interiors draw inspiration from Newcastle’s deep heritage as the birthplace of railways and ship building, as well as once being known as the largest glass production centre in the world. The space, by Design LSM, has an industrial look and feel, whilst still maintaining Gaucho’s signature modern and sophisticated style. Design features include decorative coloured glass, pioneered throughout Europe by the famed Newcastle Beilby family, delicately framing windows with translucent voiles and glowing pendants to draw attention to the beauty of the building and the vibrant Gaucho ambience that comes alive within. Suspended jewel-like pendent lights appear throughout to add an elegant touch to the rich moody tones of the space.

Gaucho Newcastle

2-6 Market Street, Newcastle, NE1 6JF

www.gauchorestaurants.com

0191 260 3600

I: | @gauchonewcastle F: | @GauchoNewcastle

