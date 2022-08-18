AN AFFORDABLE DESIGN-LED HOTEL FOR DIGITAL NOMADS AND ADVENTUROUS TRAVELLERS

Pioneering lifestyle hotel brand TRIBE (www. mytribehotel.com) has today opened ‘TRIBE London Canary Wharf’ – its eighth property, and first location for the brand in London and the UK.

TRIBE London Canary Wharf, featuring interiors by Ennismore’s design team – the visionary behind The Hoxton locations – the building considers the experience of both those staying within the hotel as well as passers-by observing the unique interiors.

TRIBE is a new type of hotel, with design driven spaces, but functional: a place to work, eat, drink, chill and socialise, it is a hotel made for modern travellers. The concept is inspired by global travel – the demand for simplicity, outstanding bedding, a comfortable sleeping experience and quality bath amenities.

TRIBE is uniquely positioned, a refreshing and new brand that challenges the status quo with a new hotel experience and is known for stylishly decorated public spaces that appeal to a cosmopolitan crowd. The sleek designs feature bespoke eye-catchers and up-to-date technology. The comfortable social hubs are user-friendly and homely at any time of the day.

ROOM TO UNWIND

TRIBE London Canary Wharf has 320 rooms set across six floors. They are split into three types: TRIBE Comfort – a smaller, well-designed 14sqm space with city views; TRIBE Comfort Atrium – a quiet and cosy, comfortable 14sqm room overlooking the hotel’s atrium; and TRIBE Comfort XL – a spacious 21sqm corner room overlooking Wood Wharf. Each room benefits from natural daylight, floor to ceiling windows, king-size beds, complimentary high-speed WIFI, stylish yet functional interiors with desks, and well-equipped bathrooms with rainfall showers. TRIBE’S bedrooms have been designed to include everything guests need and nothing they don’t — a personal sanctuary that scores high on the comfort factor and low on fussy frills.

WORK. PLAY. EAT. MEET

The ground floor at TRIBE London Canary Wharf is home to the hotel’s free-flowing, 24-hour ‘Social Hub’ with spaces to suit everyone, whether guests are there to work, play, eat, meet, or just kill time. Flooded with natural light and opening up onto the hotel’s sun-soaked terrace, it’s open not only to those staying at the hotel, but inclusive to all. Comfortable and functional by design, guests can be as connected or disconnected as you like.

DRINKING & DINING – 24/7

When on the go, TRIBE’s 24-hour Grab & Go counter offers everything to satisfy modern travellers’ needs. Welcoming all passers-by, TRIBE’s Grab & Go champions wholesome food that’s ready whenever you want it – simple, local, fresh and fast. The counter serves barista coffee and a signature menu of freshly prepared ready-to-eat meals created by the chefs at TRIBE’s in-house restaurant Feels Like June, enticing in both hotel guests, local businesses and residents alike. A selection of locally-sourced artisanal drinks, pastries, snacks and moreare available for guests to indulge all day and night.

For a relaxed sit-down affair, inspired by the sunny climes of California, Feels Like June is the hotel’s 200-cover all-day dining destination, serving generous plates of fresh, Europe-meets-West Coast flavours that bring a drop of coastal warmth to the city.

A bright, airy space lined with soft banquettes, lush planting and cool retro tiles, with natural textures and a green colour palette that creates a sense of bringing the outside in. From morning coffee frothed using house-made nut milks and breakfast burritos, through to an all-day menu of small plates such as a twist on the US favourite, tater tots, with a cacio e pepe filling, and mezze platters to share. Substantial mains and signature salads including the TRIBE Caesar also feature, providing the perfect spot for working lunches and leisurely dinners.

The hotel also boasts a feature oval shaped bar alongside an 80-cover terrace, welcoming summer after-work drinks and dinner al fresco with colleagues or friends. Cocktails will be shaken all evening and into the early hours while relaxed soul and funk music provides a chilled atmosphere. A creative cocktail list, including a Coconut Negroni, an Express-o Martini and a Tideline Highball on tap, sits alongside a curated wine list with a nod to the West Coast and a range of premium beers, lagers and spirits.

François Leclerc, Deputy Brand COO for TRIBE, speaking of the launch comments: “We are excited to finally bring the bold energy of the TRIBE experience to the UK, following the brand’s global success. Our vision for an intelligent, functional, design-driven hotel is a perfect fit for the dynamic Canary Wharf destination in London.”

Filipe Avillez, General Manager of TRIBE London Canary Wharf says: “The TRIBE experience is aimed to be seamlessly easy with today’s modern traveller in mind. If you’re on business arriving late, we have a quick check-in and a Grab & Go offering with freshly prepared, ready-to-eat meals created by the chefs at our in-house restaurant Feels Like June. We aspire TRIBE Canary Wharf to be a welcomed addition to the area – giving locals and guests alike a new fun and eclectic hub to base themselves from.”

Whether you’re a jet-set exec or on a leisure trip and looking for a comfortable base from which to explore London, TRIBE is the only hotel located within Canary Wharf itself. Located just a few minutes’ walk from underground, DLR and Crossrail stations, and on the doorstep of all the riverside bars, restaurants and goings-on the area has to offer.

Stuart Fyfe, Managing Director Retail Leasing at Canary Wharf Group says: “TRIBE will be a massive addition to the Canary Wharf offer, the first hotel on the Canary Wharf estate. It will also be the first lifestyle boutique hotel in the area and will bring a significant amount of visitors to Canary Wharf. Ennismore has been a fantastic partner to work with through the development and preopening phases and we are all really looking forward to TRIBE opening to the public.”

TRIBE London Canary Wharf

15 Water Street, London, E14 9SB

02035307700

https://mytribehotel.com/en/destination/london-canary-wharf/

Reservations.canarywharf@mytribehotel.co

