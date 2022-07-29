CELEBRATE THE SEASONS WITH THE CINNAMON CLUB’S SUMMER TASTING MENU

Since opening the doors to The Cinnamon Club in 2001, Executive Chef Vivek Singh has always

looked to the seasons as a rich source of inspiration when cooking and curating menus. This August, Singh’s flagship Westminster restaurant The Cinnamon Club will be serving a special Summer Festival Menu that brings together a selection of his favourite summer dishes from the past 21 years, available from 1st August – 3rd September.

Bringing new and classic ingredients and flavours together, the stunning six-course tasting menu at £50 per person takes guests on a journey through the Club’s redefining years. Dine on decadent starters such as jackfruit and lotus root kebab with poppy seed; and Shetland salmon carpaccio with mustard caviar; before a rest course of dahi bhalla papdi chaat and dahi vada sorbet.

The main course begins with grilled New Caledonian Obsiblue king prawns in an alleppey curry sauce; before a choice of spinach malai kofta with stir-fried morels or the showstopping clove smoked saddle of Romney Marsh lamb with corn and yoghurt sauce. All main are accompanied by The Club’s famous black lentils and garlic naan. For dessert, guests can enjoy a delightfully light honey and lime cheesecake topped with masala roast peach, before heading to The Old Library Bar for coffee and petit fours.

For the perfect wine with your meal, the Club’s expert team of sommelier’s will be on hand, or opt for one of the signature serve cocktails – such as the Club Bellini or Red Lady – that use spices and ingredients from the Club’s kitchen.

The celebratory Summer Festival Menu will be available Monday to Saturday, with vegetarian and dietary alternative available on request.

Sit amongst the bookshelves and enjoy summer flavours from the past 21 years at The Cinnamon Club.

The Cinnamon Club

The Old Westminster Library, Great Smith Street, Westminster, London SW1P 3BU

events@cinnamonclub.com

