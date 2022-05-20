Kat Graham in Ashi Studio

at Cannes Film Festival

Actress kat Graham walked the star-studded red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the “Armageddon Time” premiere while wearing a custom-made dress by Ashi Studio featuring a white folded bodice and a contrasting black shimmery skirt.

Kat Graham is an American actress, singer, dancer and model. She is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett on The CW supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries. Her film credits include The Parent Trap, 17 Again, The Roommate, Honey 2, Addicted, and All Eyez on Me.

Stylist : Schanel Bakkouche  Hair Stysist : Mitchell Cantrell Make-up : Patrick Ta Jewellery : Chaumet

Images provided by Jean-Albert Herman Pr   

