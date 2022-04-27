Lindos Resorts, Rhodes, Greece

Rhodes’ Newest All-Inclusive Heaven: Lindos Village Resort & Spa

Re-Launching: 1st May 2022

Lindos Village Resort & Spa will reopen for the 2022 summer season with a brand new deluxe all-inclusive concept and will be one of few resorts in Rhodes to offer this elevated experience to adults only. The hotel will unveil newly refurbished suite interiors and relaunch next summer with six brand new restaurant concepts on-site, as well as an array of authentic intimate island experiences. This reimagined resort will offer today’s discerning traveller a sophisticated hideaway and an enviable location from which to explore the best of Rhodes.

Perched on a cliff edge overlooking the Aegean Sea in the enchanting cove of Vlycha Bay, this five-star, adults-only resort is as charming as it is luxurious with whitewashed sugar-cube like architecture, impeccable personalised service, privacy for guests and awe-inspiring ocean views from each of the 190 rooms and suites. Shaded by cypress and lemon trees, the courtyard design, open-style terraces, sunset lounges and serene outdoor pool, recreate the feel of a secluded Greek paradise, exuding a relaxing yet sophisticated atmosphere.

Adding to the authentic experience, Lindos Village Resort & Spa will reopen with refreshed and locally inspired cuisine and beverage concepts, to include contemporary Greek cuisine options as well as the Mediterranean classics. For lunch, there will be a choice of delicious sandwiches, taste tantalizing salads and zingy tortillas for casual poolside dining at Ydor, as well as more refined Mediterranean dishes served at Pomodoro E’Basoliko and succulent barbeque options at Burger & Hot D. For dinner, guests can choose between Asian street food at Ginger Root or authentic Greek cuisine at Gia Ouzaki, where diners will enjoy sweeping views of the Vlycha Bay and shimmering sea. The all-day, buffet-style restaurant Ambrosia will also offer guests undisturbed ocean views as they savour breakfast, lunch or dinner, from a Mediterranean inspired menu.

Room rates start from £270 per night in a Deluxe Double Garden Room on an all-inclusive basis. For more information or to book, please visit www.lindosvillage.com

The Perfect Family Getaway: Gennadi Grand Resort

Re-opening: 28th May 2022

Set within a quaint seaside village on the south-eastern coast of Rhodes, sustainable luxury meets Aegean charm. Directly overlooking blue-flag Gennadi Beach, Gennadi Grand Resort blends impeccable design with a warm, family-friendly atmosphere and great fun for kids. Gennadi Mini Club provides entertainment for four-to-fourteen-year olds packing every day with fresh activities.

Kids can learn how to cook traditional delicacies such as Dolmades (Mediterranean stuffed vine leaves) and Galaktoboureko (a tasty Greek custard pie), take part in art competitions as well as perfect their serve on floodlit tennis courts. Kids will be taught valuable life lessons such as the importance of recycling, gardening and even the history of Greek gods. Followed by filling any leftover space with exciting beach barbecues, treasure hunts, movie nights and outdoor adventures. From beach games, water volleyball and yogalates, there is plenty for older kids to enjoy too. Outside of this five-star resort, families looking to adventure together can try a range of exciting water sports including windsurfing, kitesurfing, water skiing and canoeing and make the most of all Rhodes has to offer. In addition, guests can choose to go mountain biking, horse-riding lessons and guided hiking trips to areas rich in natural beauty, such as Seven Springs with verdant woodlands and pine-tree shaded walking trails and the 600-acre nature reserve of Butterfly Valley in full flutter from June to September.

Room rates start from £150 a night for Double Room Garden View on a B&B basis. For more information, or to book, please visit www.gennadigrandresort.com

An Adults Only Gourmet Paradise: Lindos Grand Resort & Spa

Re-opening: 1st May 2022

Rhodes’ most stylish adults-only resort Lindos Grand Resort & Spa is located just moments from Lindos old town. A haven of relaxation and indulgence, this hideaway hotel comprises 189 sleek, sophisticated and contemporary rooms with lavish amenities – many with panoramic sea views and swim-up private infinity pools – as well as an array of fine-dining options and the brand new tranquil Evridiki spa.

Perched above the idyllic beach of Vlycha Bay on the eastern coast of Rhodes, Lindos Grand Resort & Spa embodies eco-chic with a carefully considered contemporary design that naturally blends into its serene hillside setting. For indulgent dining using only the finest and freshest island ingredients, Lindos Grand is home to four à la carte restaurants; including, Acqua e Sale, an all-day Mediterranean restaurant, Thalatta fine dining restaurant serving authentic Greek delicacies with a modern twist complimented by panoramic sea views, Takara for Pan Asian flavours and Yume Mou, for a genuine Japanese, omakase sushi experience. As the sun sets, guests are invited to head to Blanc de Blancs Lounge for delicious cocktails from expert mixologists or to experience the relaxed yet elegant atmosphere at Atmos Sky Lounge, and those that prefer their privacy can order in-room dining up until 11pm.

Room rates start from £220 per night in a Deluxe Double Garden Room on a B&B basis. For more information, or to book, please visit www.lindosgrand.com

