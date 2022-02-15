ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST CULINARY POP-UP OF 2022 WITH THE RETURN OF ‘A TASTE OF MEI UME AT PARK LANE’

The Iconic Luxury Hotel Partners with Sister Property Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square For A Unique Guest Experience

Following the success of the 2021 pop-up, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane is delighted to announce the return of ‘A Taste of Mei Ume at Park Lane’ in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, launching 26th February 2022.

The month long pop-up running every Saturday evening, will see Mei Ume’s Head Chef Tony Truong showcase his renowned Chinese and Japanese dishes at the prestigious Park Lane property, bringing a slice of the famous City restaurant to the heart of Mayfair. Mei Ume showcases two of the greatest Asian cuisines under one roof, serving Chinese and Japanese dishes with a modern approach from the dedicated Japanese Sushi Bar and Chinese Main Kitchen.

The vibrant culinary pop-up will offer guests the very best of Mei Ume with a special, curated menu including Tony Truong’s Kung Pao Corn-fed Chicken, signature Szechuan Crispy King Prawns with chilli and peppercorn, and the restaurant’s famous Whole Peking Duck. Guests can also select from an appetising selection of sushi and sashimi, complemented by delicious small plates and a curated list of signature Mei Ume cocktails.

Available for guests to enjoy in the atmospheric setting of candle-lit Amaranto or in the magical al fresco dining surroundings of On The Terrace, the pop-up menu will be offered on for dinner on Saturdays only, providing the perfect dining destination to enjoy authentic Japanese and Chinese cuisine presented in a modern way.

Tony Truong, Mei Ume Head Chef says, “It is an absolute honour to be returning to Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane. This year we will elevate culinary journeys even further by showcasing traditional recipes and Asian cooking techniques. Highlights include our signature – Peking Duck and two Park Lane exclusive dishes – Szechuan Crispy King Prawns and Slow Braised Dongpo Pork Belly.”

A Taste of Mei Ume at Park Lane will be available 26th February – 26th March 2022

Saturdays Only 6.30pm – 10.30pm

https://www.fourseasons.com/london/dining/restaurants/amaranto_restaurant/

Call Amaranto for Reservations: +44 (0)20 7319 5206

Like this: Like Loading...