WITH LOVE FROM THE ISLANDS…

VALENTINE’S ARRIVES AT ISOLA

Speak the language of love this Valentine’s with a little help from Isola, London’s hottest new dining destination bringing la dolce vita to London’s St Christopher’s Place. With swoon-worthy sorbet hued interiors, a menu inspired by the southern Italian islands and a selection of limited-edition Valentine’s cocktails and desserts, there’s plenty to amore at Isola.

Evoke the style and romance of the islands with a seasonal serve perfect for you and your date – whether that’s your Valentine or Galentine! Enjoy a lip-smacking Pucker Up ( 13.50), a refreshing blend of warming Kings Ginger liqueur, bitter Aperol, Italian lemon and raspberry; or keep your sweet sweet with the Amore Eterno ( 12.50), an exotic blend of smooth mango, Limoncello, gin and fresh cream. Both cocktails come adorned with a custom topper that’s just perfect for the ‘gram.

Offering a modern take on the comforting classics we all know and love, Isola’s menu is a breath of fresh island air filled with sunny plates that bring bright and bold flavours to the fore. Woo with the signature sharing Spaghetti Granseola – spaghetti for two served with a whole crab and housespiced sauce that’s just like mama used to make – alongside family’s favourite dishes including Tartufo e Porcini Ravioli – handmade pecorino and truffle ravioli in a creamy sauce with black truffle. Or, for a true taste of the islands, traditional dishes such as Luganica alla Tradizione Isolana – pork and fennel sausage with red grapes, rosemary and red wine sauce; and Carlamaro Imbottito – squid stuffed with fish, mussels, prawns, fresh tomato, lemon and sea salt are sure to delight.

What’s Valentine’s without a little chocolate? Forgo the commonplace roses and say it with Isola’s heavenly hand-crafted chocolate melting bombe dessert ( 12.95) filled with creamy gelato and a gold-dusted cherub, served with hot salted caramel sauce. Cupid’s a-calling!

The Valentine’s specials will be available from 12-14th February, and reservations are recommended as tables are limited: https://sancarloisola.co.uk.

