GALENTINE’S ESCAPES

THE UK’S BEST LUXURY HOTEL PACKAGES FOR VALENTINE’S

From luxury hotels with helicopter flights to Michelin-starred restaurants and stylish spa days for two, we’ve rounded up the best getaways to book with your Valentine or ‘Galentine’ this year.

For Spa Seekers:

Careys Manor & SenSpa, New Forest

Couples looking to rest and reconnect should head to Careys Manor & SenSpa in the New Forest, for the ‘Time for 2’ spa break. Enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast, a romantic dinner in modern British brasserie Cambium, an Essential Relaxation couples’ massage and access to SenSpa’s hydrotherapy pools and spa & health club facilities. In SenSpa, the hotel’s award-winning, state-of-the-art Thai spa, lovers can indulge in the utter bliss of the Essential Relaxation massage together where highly skilled therapists will ease tense muscles and de-stress both mind and body. With the use of aromatic essential oils such as bergamot, patchouli, and geranium – known to reduce anxiety – couples will leave this hourlong treatment with stimulated energy levels and improved skin tone, whilst feeling calm, refreshed and ultimately, reconnected.

Package starts from 540 for two people in a Garden Room for one night and is available to book for stays throughout February 2022.

To book, visit https://www.careysmanor.com/packages

Horwood House & H Spa, Buckinghamshire

Whether you’re celebrating the season of love with your Valentine or Galentine, stunning Grade-II listed Buckinghamshire property Horwood House will be pulling out all the stops with a range of dedicated stay and spa day packages. Whether enjoying a romantic overnight stay with or visiting for the day, each package includes a luxurious treatment with Caudalie natural products in the hotel’s brand-new H Spa, alongside unlimited use of the wet and thermal spa facilities.

Day packages begin from 99; Overnight package starts from 429 for two people in a Deluxe room and is available to book for stays from 11th – 18th February. To book, visit https://www.horwoodhouse.co.uk/offers/

For Gourmands:

The Club Hotel & Spa, Jersey

The Club Hotel & Spa in St Helier, Jersey is the perfect place for romance and fine food. The luxury hotel’s Valentine’s Break includes a two-night stay with breakfast, a bottle of champagne on arrival, a tasting menu experience in its Michelin-starred restaurant Bohemia, and afternoon tea in The Club Bar. Also included is access to the hotel’s world-class spa facilities – The Club Spa boasts an indoor saltwater pool, five treatment rooms and a Thermal Suite. Outside of the comfort of the hotel, discover some of the island’s most treasured spots with your loved one; from romantic strolls on the beach to scenic cliff walks on Jersey’s north coast.

Package starts from 589 for two people in a Deluxe Double Room for two nights and is available to book for stays throughout February 2022. To book, visit https://www.theclubjersey.com/

Flemings Mayfair, London

At London’s luxury boutique hotel, Flemings Mayfair, enjoy an overnight stay in one of the property’s stunning bedrooms, an indulgent eight-course tasting menu with a signature wine pairing at the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, Ormer Mayfair by Sofian, followed by breakfast the next morning. The exclusive tasting menu, created by Executive Chef Sofian Msetfi, features dishes including a canap selection of Jersey oysters with cucumber, horseradish, and Alsace bacon; aged Comt & smoked haddock tartlets, Scottish langoustine with pink grapefruit and juniper and a roast squab pigeon with beetroot, cumin and rose water caramel.

Package starts from 785 for a Deluxe Double Room for one night. To book, visit https://www.flemings-mayfair.co.uk/

Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate, Essex

Love is in the air at Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate with the property’s magical ‘Eat Stay Love’ Valentine’s package. Located in the picturesque Essex countryside, the package includes an overnight stay in one of Down Hall’s luxurious bedrooms, a delicious three-course dinner made even more intimate with a live pianist in the Garden Room restaurant, and a delightful aperitif of a ‘Love’ cocktail. After a great night’s sleep, enjoy a buffet breakfast the following morning and then take a romantic stroll around the hotel’s 110 acres of beautifully manicured grounds.

Package starts from 292 per couple in a Prestige Double Room for one night and is available to book for stays from 12th – 14th February. To book, visit https://www.downhall.co.uk/offers/eat,-stay,-love/51-3/

Also at Down Hall, love takes flight with the Helicopter Escape package! Enjoy an overnight stay in the hotel’s luxurious Master Suite, featuring a working fireplace, deluxe king-size bed, and a free-standing feature bath overlooking the stunning grounds. In the evening, couples will enjoy a three-course dinner the hotel’s restaurant to the backdrop of a live pianist before heading out in the morning for the once in a lifetime private helicopter experience over the iconic sights of London or Cambridge.

Overnight package starts at 4,999 for two people in a Master Suite. To book, visit https://www.downhall.co.uk/offers/helicopter-escape/51-23/

