Inside the Autumn/Winter 2021 Issue 30

Music Artist: Dojo Cat – Planet Her Female rapper and singer Doja Cat has accumulated a list of controversies that has seen the artist defending herself profusely. Among her successes of Grammy award nominations and chart-topping tracks, Doja Cat has had to endure backlash for using an anti-gay slur, early songs deemed racial and accused of self-hatred when she explained she has ...

Catwalk Reviews – Special Milan Fashion Week – Men’s & Women’s Aw21 In our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special extensive catwalk reports to find out which Italian and international designers caught our eye with their Autumn-Winter 2021 collections for men and women at Milan Fashion Week.

Fine Cuisine and Sophisticated Beverages The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top alcoholic beverages and eateries in town with regular reviews. We dined at three restaurants in this issue: British-style cuisine at Ganymede in Belgravia, visited Michel-in-star chef Peter Joseph’s Asian cuisine at Kahani Restaurant in Sloane Square and Bar + Block Steakhouse in King’s ...

Special designer profile: Ralph Lauren – Polo Style We focus on American fashion designer Ralph Lauren who has been a pioneer in the industry for over 50 years. From selling neckties out of a drawer whilst working for Brooks Brothers to developing his fashion empire with innovative milestones and accomplishments, the New York native has revolutionised both fashion and lifestyle whilst remaining current ...