The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top alcoholic beverages and eateries in town with regular reviews. We dined at three restaurants in this issue: British-style cuisine at Ganymede in Belgravia, visited Michel-in-star chef Peter Joseph’s Asian cuisine at Kahani Restaurant in Sloane Square and Bar + Block Steakhouse in King’s Cross, London. We also featured Pimentae, a unique tequila alcoholic beverage and House Coren’s English sparkling wine Boco.

