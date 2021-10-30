Exclusive to Showcase is a limited edition My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Vol. W Specialty Manga Booklet.

This special collectable book has never been released in English and includes 76 pages of My Hero Academia goodness, featuring original drawings from Kohei Horikoshi, a Q&A, and a speciality manga story. Ticket holders can pick up a copy from the box office when they see My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission – but they are strictly first-come, first-served and while stocks last!

In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?

The film, shown in both English subtitles and dub, arrived on more than 1,500 screens in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa on 28 October; the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Sweden on 29 October; and will be coming soon to Latin America (in Spanish and Portuguese).

It will also open on 11 November in Denmark, Norway, and Iceland with tickets on sale today; and will be coming soon to Finland through Funimation Global Group’s Wakanim, all with subtitles in English as well as in each country’s corresponding language (except Iceland).

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is the third My Hero Academia film and arrived on the heels of the launch of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia series currently streaming on Funimation. The previous two My Hero Academia films are My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2020) and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018).

Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is in cinemas from 29 October. You can grab a ticket for the opening weekend by booking online at funimation.com/myheroacademiamovie.

