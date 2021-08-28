Home
Oscar® winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, upcoming Captain Marvel 2) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic. 

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicagos Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBOs Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. 

With Anthonys painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBOs Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. 

Teyonah Parris as Brianna Cartwright in Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta.

Universal Pictures presents, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfelds Monkeypaw Productions, in association with BRON Creative, Candyman.

The film is based on the 1992 film Candyman, written by Bernard Rose, and the short story The Forbidden” by Clive Barker. The films executive producers are David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth. 

Horror
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart- Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Nia DaCosta
Jordan Peele & Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta
Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, Jordan Peele
David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth 

OUT NOW!

