William Curley Chocolatier at COMO Metropolitan London

In July 2024, COMO Metropolitan London invited chocolatier William Curley to share his extraordinary artisan chocolates and expertise with their guests and visitors. His exquisite, delicious flavours and textures housed in an elegant retail space showcased his unique chocolate collections, including couture boxes of mixed delights and fabulous slabs garnished with berries, nuts, and fruits.

The chocolatier opened his first chocolate shop nearly 20 years ago and has accumulated several accolades, including four times winning ‘Britain’s Best Chocolatier by the Academy of Chocolate’ and a gold medal at ‘The Culinary Olympics’. He also achieved the title Master of Culinary Arts from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, the highest accolade awarded to chefs in the UK.

“William’s unique recipes and extraordinary skills bring a unique quality to COMO Metropolitan London with a dedicated new bespoke chocolate offering, and we are delighted to collaborate with William Curley and his talented team in making this chocolate experience available to our guests and visitors,” Rory Slater, Managing Director of COMO Hotels & Resorts London commented.

“Together with my wife and business partner Melissa, we source only the world’s finest ingredients, refusing to compromise on the quality of our work, always using the freshest, most natural produce,” William Curley said. “We are delighted to showcase our handcrafted chocolate products within COMO Metropolitan London as a new partnership and are proud to work with the in-house team and to expand my chocolate offering to new customers.”

COMO Metropolitan London, located on Park Lane, opened in February 1997 with 144 rooms and suites and features the famed Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Nobu. It is moments away from the city’s glamorous neighbourhoods, including Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and Piccadilly. COMO Shambhala Urban Escape offers a full range of award-winning holistic Asian therapies, yoga, and a fully equipped centre. Its nearby Brick Street and Hertford Street Residences offer larger spaces with a home-from-home feel for long-stay guests and families.

The hotel is derived from the Singapore-headquartered COMO Group, representing owner Christina Ong’s unique vision of contemporary living. COMO Hotels and Resorts offers personalised luxury travel experiences through individual service, a commitment to holistic wellness, and award-winning cuisines. The group includes the international luxury fashion retailer Club 21, the award-winning wellness concept COMO Shambhala, and the philanthropic COMO Foundation.

For exquisite and relaxing accommodation with tantalising curated chocolate, visit COMO Metropolitan London and its chocolate pop-up, which will be running until January 2025.

