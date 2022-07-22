Fine cuisine & sophisticated beverages

The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top eateries and alcoholic beverages in town with regular reviews. We dined at three restaurants in this issue: British style cuisine at Penny Squares in Aldgate, modern Indian dining at Colonel Saab, steeped in history and culture in Holborn and Vietnamese restaurant Banh Bao Brothers in Waterloo’s graffiti slated Leake Street, London. We also featured drinks from the dark and mysterious Kraken Rum, artist collaborative 1800 Tequila x Daniel Cordas and Scottish whisky brand Dewar’s new Japanese Smooth.

