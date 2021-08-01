Tokyo Olympics in London

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are underway this summer, and if your hopes of ticking Japan off your bucket list were dashed, all is not lost! Here are two of our favourite spots to enjoy Japanese cuisine… without leaving London along with details on the official Team GB English sparkling wine.

Hot Stone, Islington and Fitzrovia

Head to Hot Stone in Islington or Fitzrovia for its signature Ishiyaki menu – inspired by the ancient Japanese art of cooking on a searing-hot stones. Sear and sample your cut of premium Kobe beef at the table on the 400°C sizzing stones. Also, on Executive Chef Padam Raj Rai’s menu is impeccably prepared sushi and sashimi including a selection of razor-sharp maki rolls alongside hot dishes like the beautifully flaky, 48-hours marinated black cod,

//hotstonelondon.com

SUMI, Notting Hill

SUMI, from the team behind Michelin-starred Endo at Rotunda, is a casual yet elegant Japanese restaurant in the heart of Notting Hill – named after sushi master Endo Kazutoshi’s mother. Head Chef Yasuda Akinori (previously of Zuma), serves a refined yet approachable menu with must-tries including fillet of beef ‘kushi-katsu’; sesame seaweed salad; and Japanese A4 wagyu 100G striploin; not to mention a sensational selection of handmade nigiri, sashimi and temaki. Throughout the Olympics, SUMI will be serving up a host of daily cocktail specials inspired by the Tokyo games, from the perfectly balanced Harmony to the sweet sparkling Olympic Flame and the winning Gold Medal.

www.sushisumi.com

What to drink…

Hattingley Valley

Hattingley Valley, the official Team GB English sparkling wine is the perfect choice to celebrate any medal wins. This limited-edition bottle of Hattingley’s Classic Reserve, the winery’s most popular blend, is pale gold in colour with delicate and fine long-lasting bubbles. The wine has aromas of green apples, creamy nougat and freshly baked brioche with notes of soft lemon sherbet, biscuit and a subtle oak character on the palate. Available to order exclusively from Hattingley Valley and priced at £30 per bottle, £2.50 from each bottle sold will be donated to Team GB.

www.hattingleyvalley.com

