



CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING AT RAILS RESTAURANT

Bring together family and friends for a Thanksgiving feast at RAILS Restaurant, located in Kaya Great Northern Hotel. Whether you are honouring your American roots or celebrating the holiday with loved ones, RAILS Restaurant is offering a feast featuring a harvest of traditional flavours at £45 for three courses.

The Thanksgiving Day menu begins with a New England clam and mussel chowder, followed by the main event: a perfectly roasted turkey, accompanied by seasonal trimmings of cornbread stuffing, maple roasted sweet potatoes, collard greens, and of course cranberry sauce. Finish the evening with a decadent pecan pie served with vanilla ice cream followed by a bourbon macaron.

The Thanksgiving Day menu at RAILS Restaurant is available on Thursday 27 November exclusively from 12-10pm, priced at £45 per person.

For more details or to book, please visit: https://www.railslondon.com

Kaya Great Northern Hotel

Kaya Great Northern Hotel, King’s Cross St Pancras Station,

Pancras Road, London, N1C 4TB

www.kayagnhlondon.com

