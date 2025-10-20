RAILS RESTAURANT



 CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING AT RAILS RESTAURANT 

 Bring together family and friends for a Thanksgiving feast at RAILS Restaurant, located in Kaya Great Northern Hotel. Whether you are honouring your American roots or celebrating the holiday with loved ones, RAILS Restaurant is offering a feast featuring a harvest of traditional flavours at £45 for three courses. 

The Thanksgiving Day menu begins with a New England clam and mussel chowder, followed by the main event: a perfectly roasted turkey, accompanied by seasonal trimmings of cornbread stuffing, maple roasted sweet potatoes, collard greens, and of course cranberry sauce. Finish the evening with a decadent pecan pie served with vanilla ice cream followed by a bourbon macaron. 

The Thanksgiving Day menu at RAILS Restaurant is available on Thursday 27 November exclusively from 12-10pm, priced at £45 per person. 

For more details or to book, please visit: https://www.railslondon.com

 Kaya Great Northern Hotel 

Kaya Great Northern Hotel, King’s Cross St Pancras Station, 

Pancras Road, London, N1C 4TB 

www.kayagnhlondon.com 

Previous Inside the Spring/Summer 2025 Issue 37
The Bite News Team
klbell
THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.