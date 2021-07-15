Inside the Spring/Summer 2021 Issue 29

Music artist: Dua Lipa – Love Again We celebrate the beauty of love with Dua Lipa, whose relationship with model Anwar Hadid marked a new chapter in the singer’s life after breaking up with old flame model-turned-chef Isaac Carew two years ago. We also discover the intense emotions and ‘demons’ Dua had to fight to bring her sophomore album to life during ...

Catwalk reviews – Paris Haute Couture, MFW, & NYFW SS21 In our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk reports to find out which designers caught our eye. We report on the Spring/Summer 2021 collections shown at Milan Fashion Week, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week & New York Fashion Week.

Fine cuisine & sophisticated beverages The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top alcoholic beverages and eateries in town with regular reviews. We dined at three restau-rants in this issue: Italian tapas at Como Garden in High Street Kensington and Indian cuisines at Flora Indica in Chelsea, and Heritage Dulwich in southeast London. We also featured ...

SPECIAL DESIGNER PROFILE: PIERRE CARDINE – Haute Couture Fashion We look at fashion pioneer Pierre Cardine’s career, who sadly passed away in December 2020, and his brand’s development in the fashion and beauty industry, including his catwalk shows in Paris. We discover Pierre was a designer who worked in his own style and intended to be different to remain current, successful and maintain longevity. ...