AUTUMN HAS ARRIVED AT AQUAVIT LONDON ALONG WITH NEW HEAD CHEF JONAS KARLSSON

Nordic-inspired restaurant Aquavit London is welcoming the arrival of autumn with an innovative new à la carte menu from recently appointed Head Chef Jonas Karlsson. Located in St James’s Market, Aquavit London is an all-day dining destination offering unique dishes in a striking setting.

Swedish-born Jonas Karlsson brings with him over two decades of experience working in top kitchens, including Harvey Nichols ‘Fifth Floor Restaurant’, as well as Coq D’Argent and Michelin-starred Orrery. With a straightforward yet considered approach, Jonas puts a subtle modern twist on traditional Scandinavian dishes turning them into contemporary classics that allow the quality local ingredients to shine through.

Sensational new starters will steal the show, from seasonal raw venison with roasted hazelnuts, green apple and blue cheese; and Maties Herring with soft boiled quail’s egg and potato salad; as well as duck liver parfait with cassis compote and toasted brioche.

Must try mains include herb stuffed chicken with baby leeks, fine herbs and potato dumplings; roasted halibut with palourde clams and saffron butter sauce; and fillet of stone bass with baked celeriac and smoked caviar. All Aquavit London’s signature favourites remain on the menu, including the restaurant’s iconic traditional Swedish meatballs served with creamy mashed potato, lingonberry and pickled cucumber.

Finish on a sweet note with Valrhona chocolate fondant with milk ice cream, or blueberry poached pineapple with berries and mint.

From long leisurely lunches, through to post-work bites and date night dinners, Aquavit London is the place to be.

To book, visit www.aquavitrestaurants.com or call 020 7024 9848.

