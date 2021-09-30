LAUNCHES A CORKER OF A BRITISH SPARKLING WINE SERIES THIS AUTUMN

Elevated food and wines are on offer this autumn at London’s sky-high restaurant, Fenchurch, located in the clouds on level 37 of 20 Fenchurch Street in the City.

Head to the beautiful private Vinoly Room with its fabulous views across the capital and join some of Britain’s best sparkling wine makers to take your taste buds on a journey through some of the UK’s most famous vineyards. Learn about the complexities involved in blending traditional and modern winemaking techniques, growing conditions, properties of the wines, and the grape-to-glass process; followed by exquisite canapés and a bespoke four-course tasting menu created by recently appointed Head Chef Michael Carr, perfectly paired with the finest sparkling wines.

First in this exclusive and intimate series on 6th October is a tasting with the award-winning, family-owned Hattingley Valley Wines Estate, located in East Hampshire, hosted by Head Winemaker, Emma Rice.

Canapés on Fenchurch Terrace

Vintage cheddar gougère, mushroom and truffle

Tempura oyster, pickled apple, salted celery, Cornish salted caviar

Hattingley Valley Classic Reserve NV

Veal sweetbreads and sticky confit chicken wings

with sweetcorn relish, lemon curd, seaweed butter

Hattingley Valley Brut Rose 2018

Turbot with poached prawn mousse, confit garlic purée, balsamic glazed Datterini tomatoes,

champagne velouté Hattingley Valley Blanc de Blancs 2014

Juniper salted rubbed organic duck chestnut purée,

salsify with duck tart and liver parfait, sweet & sour shallot

Hattingley Valley Still Chardonnay 2020

Pear, olive oil, fig leaf and shisho

Hattingley Valley Entice 2020

Premium wines at accessible prices are at the core of Fenchurch’s wine offering. With wine series tickets priced at £125 per person, guests can explore various styles on a culinary journey, in relaxed and sophisticated surroundings with unbeatable views.

To book tickets to Hattingley Valley Wine Dinner on 6th October, visit https://www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/food-drink/sky-garden-exclusive-sparkling-wine-dinner-x-hattingley

For more information on Fenchurch, please visit https://skygarden.london/restaurants/fenchurch/

