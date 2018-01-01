NEW FILM RELEASE

This month Marvel Studio provides us with another action film with the release of Black Panther which presents a kind of urban-type combat action-packed scenario. After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, heir to the throne T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced Africa nation to take his rightful place as king.

However, he soon finds that his inherited role is challenged by a powerful old enemy who reappears to try and overthrow him. Drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk, T’Challa must rally his allies and release the full power of the Black Panther to defeat his foe and bring safety to his people.

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER..L to R: Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Shuri (Letitia Wright)..Photo: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER..Center: M’Baku (Winston Duke)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

With his badass superhero suit, traditional African wear and innovative weapons, there is real action in this futuristic battle of kingship between two men. Lupita Nyong’o plays T’Challa’s former lover, Nakia, while Angela Bassett is Ramonda, his mother and advisor who believes the time is right for her son to reign.

