PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK

LONDON, UK (JANUARY 25, 2018) — Gyunel Ltd today announced that Gyunel Couture presented its Spring/Summer 2018 collection yesterday at the Ritz Paris, place Vendôme’s celebrated landmark, during Haute Couture week. The event was attended by French talent including singer Joyce Jonathan, TV presenter Laurie Cholewa, actresses Alix Bénézech and Julie Ferrier.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Wild Swans”, as well as art deco interiors and jewelry, Gyunel’s latest couture collection for Spring/Summer 2018 combines geometric panels with feather embroidery and innovative feather-slashed leathers in a surrealist context. Gyunel’s signature diamond cut silhouette in grisaille, as well as a contrasting palette of mint, red, black and rose gold, combined with ombre brushmarks, work together with her painted gargoyles coming to life through this collection that tells the story of a symbolic swan through the lens of nihilism. Drawing additional inspiration from Russian ballet and its famed prima ballerinas, it all fuses together in a perfect harmony that highlights the couturier’s continuous creativity.

About the Maison

Gyunel Couture is a London-based luxury brand known across the globe for creating the absolute finest in bespoke couture. Highly reputed for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design, Gyunel Couture has grown to be a top choice for the world’s most influential women, whilst modestly gaining much admiration and recognition from the international press. Founded in 2005 by the namesake Creative Director, who then embarked on a creative quest to retell the story of timeless fashion, it caters today to an exclusive clientele, offering an unparalleled by appointment-only service at the Maison’s opulent showroom just opposite Knightsbridge’s famed landmark, Harrods. With an eye for refined craftsmanship, elegance and reverie, Gyunel has undoubtedly set a new standard in the realm of couture.

