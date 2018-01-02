NEW MUSIC RELEASE

Long Time’ is the latest offering from UK afrobeats trailblazers, Belly Squad. It’s a return to the tropical, bashment fusion sound they pioneered with ‘Banana’ and ‘Lifestyle’. For production they enlisted fellow Londoner, TSB, who also produced ‘Spirit’ for J Hus’ Mercury and Brit nominated debut album ‘Common Sense’.

‘Long Time’ is a back-to-basics afro bashment classic from Ty, Max and Ross, hot on the heels of ‘Sun Goes Down’ (their blockbusting collab with Section Boyz), they’ve delivered a bouncing three minutes of instantaneous melodicism and tongue-in-cheek lyricism – another street anthem bound to shut down parties and light up the airwaves.

They had an incredible 2017, releasing a string of quick fire bangers and playing alongside WizKid, Migos, M.I.A., Stefflon Don, and 67 at parties all over (Lovebox, Meltdown and Notting Hill Carnival to name a few). They closed the year with a a sold out debut headline show at London’s Omeara, which saw special guest appearances from 23, Lotto Boyzz, Suspect, Section Boyz, and Young T and Bugsey, as well as a masterclass in shelling from Max, Ty and Ross. 2018 is their year #BELLYSEASON.



‘Long Time’ is available to buy and stream today.