NEW MUSIC RELEASE

MHD is a 22-year-old French rapper, leader of the Afrotrap movement and a global phenomenon. Today marks the offical release of the new Major Lazer remix of his seminal ‘Afro Trap Part. 7 (La Puissance)

With the original having been streamed a jaw dropping 152,219,000 times on Youtube, the Major Lazer remix is going to take MHD’s name to another stratosphere in the electronic music world. It was a remix born of out Diplo’s admiration for MHD’s music (he came to his LA show in 2017). What’s sure to propel the tune even further is it’s use in a major global ad campaign by sportswear giant Puma, starring football superstar Antoine Griezmann (who shared the song to his 14.6 M Instagram followers).

MHD’s music mixes African instrumentation and trap beats, creating a new genre he coined as Afrotrap. His catalogue has over 160 million streams on Spotify and half a billion views on YouTube. Hailing from the 19th arrondissement of Paris, MHD is Mohamed Sylla, a French artist of half Guinean and half Senegalese decent. 3 years ago, MHD was working delivering pizzas when he began posting videos of his original freestyles on YouTube. His videos quickly went viral, attracting the attention of artists, tastemakers and professional athletes around the globe, including Drake, Stormzy, Paul Pogba of Manchester United and more.

In April 2016, he released his self-titled debut album to much critical acclaim. MHD reached #2 on the French charts and has since gone double platinum. He has played sold-out shows in Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom. His viral track, “Afro Trap Part. 8 (Never),” soundtracked adidas’ ad for the adidas x Pogba Capsule Collection .

In June, MHD became the first French artist nominated for “Best International Act: Europe” at the BET Awards. MHD is due to release his next studio album in March and will play Coachella 2018.

