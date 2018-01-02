NEW MUSIC RELEASE

POP ARTIST KRIS ANGELIS KICKS UP HER HEELS ON FOOTLOOSE-INSPIRED VIDEO FOR TUNE

“KEVIN BACON”

Coming all the way from Los Angeles, Kris Angelis recently unveiled a fun and flirty music video for the upbeat single “Kevin Bacon”, and like its title, it heavily nods to that actor’s star-turning performance in the ’80s drama, romance, and dance film Footloose.

No stranger to the music scene, Kris has toured all over the US and Europe with her folk/pop music and at festivals including SXSW, Edinburgh Fringe, Sundance, NAMM, and Mondo NYC. Kris explores the range of emotions after a broken relationship from hurt to sorrow to hope to finding happiness again in her award-winning “Heartbreak Is Contagious” EP (Best Female Artist – International Acoustic Music Awards, International Songwriting Competition Award Winner) which landed in the Top 10 of the iTunes singer/songwriter charts. The title track was featured in the first Women Who Rock Relix Magazine issue and sampler and can be heard in AMC, Regal, and Cinemark movie theaters across the US.

Kris has also released a few collaborative singles this year including Roll The Dice (written with and produced by Rockwell Sands of billboard charting band WØLVES), Bright Side (with Adrianne Gonzalez of The Rescues) and an original holiday song, Please Come Back Home with Billy Lefler (Ingrid Michaelson, Joshua Radin, Dashboard Confessional) which was featured in the New Releases section of Holiday Music on Spotify reaching over 20,000 plays in the first month.

There are some very exciting things in the works for 2018 and you can learn more and find all the links to follow and subscribe at www.krisangelis.com.

“She’ll blow up next year. She’s the new Rachel Platten or something…

