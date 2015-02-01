STYLISH WATCHES

As Valentines day is fast approaching, the Glashütte watches that are also jewellery would make a great gift: Now the NOMOS hand-wound classics come in a smaller, champagne-colored version with space for love notes on their backs.

The classics from NOMOS Glashütte are now available with a new, champagne-colored dial.
A shade that was first introduced with the watchmaking company’s neomatik timepieces.
Now, in new versions with manual winding, Tangente, Orion, and Ludwig have a diameter of just 33 millimetres, while the square Tetra has an edge length of only 27 millimetres. Whether at a romantic dinner or as a valentines day gift, these small, elegant, and slender watches flatter more delicate wrists.

Orion 33 Stahlboden

The four champagne-colored models are equipped with the highly praised NOMOS Alpha caliber. This hand-wound movement sets the pace with outstanding accuracy and reliable- ity; itself a classic from the Glashütte watchmaking brand. While also available with a sapphire crystal glass back, in the stainless steel versions all four new watch models feature space on their backs for a personalised engraving. It could be the opening lyrics to your special song, a telephone number, your favourite cocktail recipe, or a short note to say ‘I love you’.

The new NOMOS models are jewellery and a watch in one, delicate, and smaller in price as well as an Ideal gift, even if its just for yourself. A light-colored velour leather strap complements the watch and wearer alike, flattering wrists with understated elegance.

