NEW FILM RELEASE

A warming animated fantasy adventure from Pixar Animation Studios, Coco follows the story of a 12-year old boy called Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion. Based on the Mexican holiday of the Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead); the film was released the weekend before the event.

To make the animated film as authentic as possible, the Pixar team made several trips to Mexico to help define the characters and story of Coco. Director Lee Unkrich said, “I’d seen it portrayed in folk art. It was something about the juxtaposition of skeletons with bright festive colours that captured my imagination. It led me down a winding path of discovery.”

Released Date: 19th January 2018