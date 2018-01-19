NEW FILM RELEASE A warming animated fantasy adventure from Pixar Animation Studios, Coco follows the story of a 12-year old boy called Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion. Based on the Mexican holiday of the Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead); the film was released the weekend before the event. BLESSED? – Aspiring musician Miguel learns from the head clerk in the Department of Family Reunions in the Land of the Dead that he’ll need a blessing from a family member to return to the Land of the Living. But Miguel’s great-great-grandmother Mamá Imelda’s blessing comes with an unfortunate condition. Featuring Anthony Gonzalez as the voice of Miguel, Gabriel Iglesias as the voice of the clerk and Alanna Ubach as the voice of Mamá Imelda, Disney•Pixar’s “Coco” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017. ©2017 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved. UNLIKELY DUET — In Disney•Pixar’s “Coco,” aspiring musician Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) teams up with charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal) on a life-changing journey through the Land of the Dead. Directed by Lee Unkrich, co-directed by Adrian Molina and produced by Darla K. Anderson, Disney•Pixar’s “Coco” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017. ©2017 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved. To make the animated film as authentic as possible, the Pixar team made several trips to Mexico to help define the characters and story of Coco. Director Lee Unkrich said, “I’d seen it portrayed in folk art. It was something about the juxtaposition of skeletons with bright festive colours that captured my imagination. It led me down a winding path of discovery.” Released Date: 19th January 2018 Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website