CATWALK REPORT J JS Lee debuts her first menswear collection at London Fashion Week Men for Fall/Winter 2018 Created around the deconstruction of the jumpsuit and taking detailing from a vintage military air force jacket, the collection is designed for versatility and functionality with a contemporary take on British tailoring. Every piece in the collection is interchangeable; trousers are linked to jackets via braces – a key feature throughout, pulled through welts and zips. The jumpsuit is seen in heavy cotton twill and cropped to ankle length or wool and wide leg. Tailored jackets are single or double breasted, structured or relaxed and trousers are tapered and cropped or wide and pleated with cuffs. A double-breasted navy pinstripe suit with pleat front wide leg trousers is made from wool from Huddersfield mill Dugdale Bros & Co featuring gold silk lining. A micro dot wool jacket is deconstructed into three pieces, consisting of a waistcoat and sleeveless jacket that are layered to create a single-breasted jacket. Outerwear features a long length trench coat in heavy cotton twill with a detachable quilted lining, a wool coat is buttoned at the waist, designed to be worn two ways; long or as a jacket. Brushed mohair is seen in a long length coat and short oversized jacket with detachable sleeves. Wool, mohair and jersey sit alongside cotton twills and washed poplins in a colour palette of charcoal grey and navy, stone, pale gold and burgundy. www.jsleelondon.com