The jumpsuit is seen in heavy cotton twill and cropped to ankle length or wool and wide leg. Tailored jackets are single or double breasted, structured or relaxed and trousers are tapered and cropped or wide and pleated with cuffs. A double-breasted navy pinstripe suit with pleat front wide leg trousers is made from wool from Huddersfield mill Dugdale Bros & Co featuring gold silk lining.

A micro dot wool jacket is deconstructed into three pieces, consisting of a waistcoat and sleeveless jacket that are layered to create a single-breasted jacket.