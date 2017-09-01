NEW FILM RELEASE

The action continues in this sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens under the directorship of Rian Johnson who seeks to provide us with a closer look into each of the characters as never before, which he describes as, “zooming in on the characters and getting to the heart of them, challenging them, and pushing them deeper.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..Rey (Daisy Ridley)..Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. ..© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

While Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) employ the help of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) when they feel Skywalker is becoming a threat, General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), formerly Princess Leia, of the Resistance is planning to retaliate against the First Order after the Starkiller Base attack killed her husband Han Solo.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..First Order hangar..Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. ..© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

A constant battle of good and evil, we’ll find out whether Leia and her team of Resistance fighters including Finn (John Boyega) along with Rey and Luke can succeed in striking back at her son Kylo Ren who turned over to the dark side (like his grandfather Darth Vader) and his allies.

