Eis Haus Is Coming to London

Eis Haus Ice Lounge & Bar has taken the idea of an arctic ice bar experience to a new level, bringing the ice to guests and their friends in carefully selected locations. They have created an urban alpine resort, with tonnes of real ice and an Après ski vibe, wrapped up in the pop-up Eis Haus Ice Lounge and Bar.

This unique new concept has an ‘ultra-styled’, carved real ice interior, new and original at every location. Their ‘genius’ international sculptors carve and create stunning ice features, an ice bar and ice DJ base, inside the chilled out Eis Haus, maintained at a chilling -3 C. But don’t worry, they’ll provide you with a warm hooded jacket, during your visit. Their selection of Ice shots are infamous (yep, one is even included on entry, on presentation of your ski pass).

Their special, ‘Eis Planke’ – wooden trays are available, offering you their tasting range of Alpine spirits that will keep you even warmer! The display screens will be showing winter and extreme sports showreels, the creative lighting and their cool ice photo booth, with a resort DJ’s playlist inside the Eis Haus keeping you entertained during your visit.

It’s pretty straight forward, just pre-book your session online, arrive 15 minutes before your timed reservation, check in with their friendly reception team, pick up your ‘Ski Pass’, collect your warm coat and await your host who’ll escort you into the amazing Eis Haus.

oin them after your twenty-five-minute visit inside the ice and enjoy the decked bar, vintage DJ’s and live resort bands (subject to locations, venues and programme). Once you’ve visited the Eis Haus, take in their outdoor alpine deck, with heaters, blankets and wood panelled container bar serving hot winter drinks, beers, ciders, spirits with traditional winter treats, and they’ll swish you away to their alpine Eis Haus Après Ski Party.

Eis Haus’s pop-up icy world and alpine resort will be open at the historic riverside location, next to City Hall, Tower Bridge and the Christmas by the River – Christmas Market at London Bridge daily from 30th November 2017 until 3rd December 2018 between midday and 10pm.

To avoid disappointment, book early for your ultimate ice resort experience!